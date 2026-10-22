Workforce Development Leader STRIVE Announces More Than $20 Million In New Funding To Provide Economic Opportunity To Thousands More Individuals Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Significant new investments will meet urgent employment needs and support expansion into new markets, beginning with Houston in 2027

New York, NY, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty and labor market disruption driven by artificial intelligence and other global forces, programs that advance practical workforce solutions for individuals who traditionally lack access to living-wage careers in high demand business sectors have become even more essential.

STRIVE, a leading national workforce development nonprofit, is meeting the moment with an ambitious strategy to build a proven workforce development model to scale. STRIVE's expansion will set a standard for responsible growth and exponentially increase employment opportunities and economic mobility for Americans facing the most significant barriers, including justice-impacted job seekers.

STRIVE's bold vision is fueled by more than $20 million in new investment by leading philanthropies, including Blue Meridian Partners, Ballmer Group, Ascendium Education Group and others, which have each made a meaningful new investment in STRIVE's proven trade skills and job readiness training programs. These funds will help STRIVE build new capacity and infrastructure to meet its mandate to accelerate progress toward its goal to serve 20,000 individuals annually by 2036, generating $1.5 billion in wages.

“Building on our 42-year legacy of providing a pathway to possible for more than 90,000 individuals across the country, STRIVE is committed to maximizing this truly unique opportunity to scale our proven model of career readiness training combined with holistic, life-long support for our students and alumni,” said Philip Weinberg, STRIVE President and CEO.“We and our partners and funders understand that our tuition-free services and programs are the first step to successful outcomes and that sustainable, life-changing careers that lift families, communities and local economies are possible only when our students and alumni have the support and resources they need.”

Blue Meridian's new funding is a significant increase from its initial investment in STRIVE in 2021 and will support STRIVE's expansion through both direct‐operated sites and partner‐operated channels. The award will enable STRIVE to broaden its reach, deepen program impact and measurement and build a sustainable economic model for long‐term growth. The funding will also cover data and technology infrastructure investments, including AI enablement and a randomized controlled trial to contribute to the body of research on the efficacy of workforce development programs in serving highly-barriered populations. Ballmer Group's longtime support has bolstered STRIVE's national infrastructure, while Ascendium Education Group is supporting the growth of STRIVE's training and job placement for justice-impacted individuals.

STRIVE Houston to Launch Spring 2027

Currently, STRIVE operates sites in New York City, North New Jersey, Atlanta, New Orleans and Birmingham, AL.

“STRIVE has engaged with Houston's business, government, nonprofits and philanthropic leaders to ensure a smooth entry into the employment marketplace, offering in-demand programs and services to a large range of area communities that welcome STRIVE's unique approach to job readiness and skills training, career coaching, job placement assistance and barrier-reduction support to help individuals move into life-changing careers at no cost to participants,” said Weinberg.

STRIVE Houston will launch its signature Career Path program with an initial focus on healthcare careers, drawing on the organization's experience partnering with leading hospital systems nationwide to support one of the Greater Houston region's fastest‐growing sectors.

Alexis Elafros, Director of Strategic Education & Nonprofit Partnerships at the Greater Houston Partnership, praised STRIVE's approach:

“From the earliest stages of STRIVE's exploration in Houston, we saw an organization genuinely committed to understanding our region before trying to serve it. Bringing them into the Greater Houston Partnership's Healthcare Career Pathways Working Group gave STRIVE direct access to the employers, educators and workforce partners shaping pathways into high‐demand healthcare roles.”

Preparing Workers for an AI‐Influenced Labor Market

STRIVE's graduates are proof of its human-centered approach. Ateyra, a 2024 STRIVE Atlanta graduate, exemplifies resilience. After justice system involvement created obstacles to continuing her education and securing employment, she turned to STRIVE for a new start. Through STRIVE's Future Leaders program for justice‐impacted young adults, Ateyra built the skills and confidence to move forward and today, she is employed with Piedmont Physicians Group in Atlanta.

“Before coming to STRIVE I couldn't see the bright side. STRIVE gave me hope and confidence. They looked at me as me instead of being justice-involved. I never thought it would be possible to work where I am working now. I never thought I would have a healthcare job. To have people believe in me makes me believe in me.”

About STRIVE

STRIVE is a national workforce development solution for people ready and motivated for a new start. STRIVE offers tuition-free skills and job-readiness training, one-on-one support and lifetime personal coaching. We create partnerships with employers that result in pathways to life-changing careers while helping employers close critical gaps in their workforce.

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CONTACT: Andrea Greif STRIVE 9147723027...