First Steps Developmental Services Opens Infant Assessment In Woburn

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Every Milestone Project offers pre-diagnosis support for babies 2 to 12 months old, no referral required WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Steps Developmental Services infant developmental assessment Parents often notice small signs early: a missed word, little eye contact, trouble with feeding or sleep. Getting a clear answer can take months. The Every Milestone Project, also called Early Insights, gives families a professional picture of where their child is developmentally and what to do next, often before any diagnosis. Key Facts

Program Every Milestone Project (Early Insights) Provider First Steps Developmental Services Launched October 2026 Location 18 Commerce Way, Suite 1500, Woburn, MA 01801 Ages served 2 to 12 months Focus Pre-diagnosis support and early identification Who it is for Children with autism, Down syndrome, or other intellectual disabilities; NICU graduates; premature infants; children with feeding, sensory, or sleep challenges Referral needed No Payment Private-pay, no insurance authorization required Conducted by Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) Languages English, Spanish, Portuguese Hours Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–6:00 PM How to book (781) 460-9756 or firststepsds.com

Why Early Answers Matter

The first years of life are the most important window for development. When parents have questions about speech, social connection, movement, feeding, or behavior, waiting can mean missing the time when support helps most. Research shows that the earlier a child receives services, the better the indicator of long-term success in skill acquisition.

“Parents usually know first when something feels different,” said Jarrod Scalzo, MSEd, BCBA, LABA, Founder and CEO of First Steps Developmental Services.“Too often, they are told to wait and see. The Every Milestone Project lets a family get a clear answer early, without a referral or months on a waitlist.”

Families often reach out when they notice delayed speech, limited eye contact, motor or sensory differences, feeding problems, or sleep disruptions. Others call because of a high-risk birth history, such as NICU care, premature birth, or a genetic condition.

What the Program Includes

The Every Milestone Project covers four areas:



Developmental screenings: milestone monitoring, observation, and a structured parent interview, followed by a written summary and recommendations.

Comprehensive assessments: an in-depth evaluation of communication, social, sensory, behavior, and play skills, with a personalized action plan that can inform a child's diagnostic team later.

Parent coaching and support: monthly check-ins, milestone tracking, and practical help with sleep, feeding, and daily routines. High-risk infant follow-up: ongoing developmental monitoring for NICU graduates, premature infants, and infants with genetic conditions.



Parent coaching

How the Process Works

Families start with a consultation call. A team member discusses the child's needs and whether the program is a good fit. The assessment then takes place at the Woburn center. It may include structured observation, standardized developmental tools, and a parent interview.

After the visit, each family receives a written summary of findings and individual recommendations. These may include strategies for home, referrals to other services, or a plan for follow-up monitoring.

“Most children are diagnosed by age five. We want to meet families much earlier, in the first year,” said Scalzo.“A written plan gives parents something concrete to use at home and to share with their child's doctor. For a child with autism or Down syndrome, that early plan can shape the years ahead.”

Connection to ABA Therapy

If a child may benefit from applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy, families can explore options at First Steps Developmental Services:



Center-based ABA therapy in Woburn

Home-based ABA services

After-school ABA

ABA therapy is separate from the private-pay assessment and is covered by most major insurance plans the practice accepts. As of January 1, 2026, Massachusetts requires insurers to cover ABA therapy for children with Down syndrome. First Steps Developmental Services currently has no waitlist for ABA therapy. Families can also book a free 30-minute parent support call Who Is Eligible The program serves families from Woburn, Burlington, Winchester, Lexington, Wilmington, Arlington, Andover, and communities across Middlesex and Essex counties. About First Steps Developmental Services First Steps Developmental Services is a BCBA-owned ABA therapy practice in Woburn, Massachusetts. It provides play-based 1:1 ABA therapy for children under age 6 with autism and Down syndrome through center-based, home-based, hybrid, and after-school programs. The practice is a member of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) and a Behavior Analyst Certification Board (BACB) Approved Continuing Education Provider. It serves families across Greater Boston and accepts most major insurance plans. Learn more at firststepsds.com. Media Contact First Steps Developmental Services Phone: (781) 460-9756 Email:... Read what families say about us on Google: First Steps Developmental Services Reviews Information accurate as of October 2026. Links



First Steps Developmental Services –



Infant developmental assessment – early-insights-for-infants-and-toddlers/



Parent coaching – caregiver-parent-coaching/



Center-based ABA therapy in Woburn – aba-therapy-center-in-woburn-ma/



Home-based ABA services – home-based-aba-services/



After-school ABA – after-school-aba/ Free 30-minute parent support call – contact/

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