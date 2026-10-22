Zadara Achieves NVIDIA AI Cloud Ready Validation And Will Showcase Its AI-Optimized Platform At NVIDIA GTC Berlin 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NVIDIA confirmed that Zadara's full-stack platform passed NVIDIA AI Cloud Ready validation for ISV partners for sovereign, multi-tenant AI clouds and AI Factories. Rigorous testing across NVIDIA HGX H100, GB200 NVL72 rack-scale systems, including NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand and NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking environments, demonstrated the platform's readiness for production AI infrastructure.

Irvine, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zadara, a leading provider of sovereign AI cloud infrastructure, today announced it has achieved NVIDIA AI Cloud Ready ISV Initiative validated partner status, part of the NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) program. Zadara will mark this milestone at NVIDIA GTC Berlin 2026, taking place October 20th-22nd, 2026, in Berlin, Germany, where the company will attend as a validated member of NVIDIA's AI Cloud Ready ecosystem.

NVIDIA AI Cloud Ready validation evaluated Zadara's cloud infrastructure and platform as a complete operating stack rather than a single component, confirming that compute, networking, data platform, storage, and GPU management work together as one coordinated and validated system with the NVIDIA-accelerated computing platform.

For Zadara, the validation confirms that its AI cloud orchestration platform meets the technical bar required to run production AI workloads at scale, with the integration work of assembling a functioning AI cloud already done and independently validated by NVIDIA.

As part of the validation process, Zadara platform was put through rigorous NVIDIA GPU cluster provisioning testing across a range of reference architectures, including an NVIDIA HGX H100 cluster, a NVIDIA GB200 NVL rack-scale architecture cluster, NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet and NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand networking. Across each of these environments, Zadara platform exhibited remarkable capabilities, reliably turning racked NVIDIA hardware into a live, secure, multi-tenant AI cloud and demonstrating the stability, resilience, and operational readiness that AI cloud operators using NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure require before putting infrastructure into production.

The validation also reinforced Zadara's approach to multi-tenancy and sovereignty. Many customer engagements reaffirmed that namespace-based tenant isolation is impractical and ineffective for mission-critical AI outcome. This is unacceptable by those who rely on their digital self-determination.

Rather than relying on namespace-based isolation within a single orchestration layer, Zadara enforces tenant isolation across compute, network, and data platform, enabling operators, including telecom edge sites, NVIDIA Cloud Partners, enterprises, and research institutions a way to run AI training, AI inference, RAG workloads, and agentic AI pipelines for multiple tenants without cross-tenant interference, on the same validated stack, from a compact edge deployment to a full-scale AI factory.

“Achieving NVIDIA AI Cloud Ready validation is an important milestone for Zadara, but the real story is what it enables for the partners, customers and operators we serve.” said Yoram Novick, CEO at Zadara.“The testing we went through with NVIDIA, of running Zadara platform across HGX H100 clusters, GB200 NVL72 rack scale Architecture clusters, and Spectrum-X networking, confirmed what we encounter with customers every day: Zadara can efficiently leverage NVIDIA hardware and turn it into a secure, multi-tenant AI cloud quickly and reliably at any scale. We're looking forward to sharing our experience with the NVIDIA ecosystem at GTC Berlin.”

Zadara will be attending NVIDIA GTC Berlin 2026 from October 20th-22nd in Berlin, Germany. Attendees that are interested in learning more about Zadara's NVIDIA AI Cloud Ready validation, or in discussing sovereign AI cloud and Edge AI cloud deployments, are invited to connect with the Zadara team on-site.

About Zadara

Zadara () is a leading provider of sovereign AI edge clouds offering a revolutionary distributed cloud platform that simplifies operational complexity and enables seamless multi-tenancy through automated end-to-end provisioning of compute, storage, and networking. With over 500 edge clouds worldwide and with the ability to deploy a cloud in any location, Zadara's clouds are uniquely positioned to meet the unique demands of various cloud-based use cases, including sovereign cloud and AI inference at the edge for service providers and the modern enterprise. Zadara clouds are AWS-compatible and feature consumption-based pricing with zero data egress fees.

Zadara's fully managed clouds are designed to accommodate any workload, anywhere, whether on-premises, hybrid, multi-cloud or at the edge. Zadara operates worldwide with a highly skilled team that provides 24/7 follow-the-sun support and services. Zadara is headquartered in Irvine, California.

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for Zadara +1 410 658-8246...