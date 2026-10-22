Linarc Introduces Estimate-To-Invoice Project Management For Specialty Fabricators

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Connected estimating, purchasing, scheduling and billing help growing fabrication shops track costs and margins.

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linarc Inc., the fastest growing collaborative project management platform in the construction industry, today announced a new offering for specialty fabricators that manages projects from estimate to invoice. Purpose-built for fabrication businesses that manufacture in the shop and either deliver to the jobsite or handle on-site installation. Linarc supports metal fabricators, structural steel contractors, mechanical shops, cabinetry manufacturers, and other specialty fabricators.

The offering runs on Linarc's cloud-based construction management platform, which helps contractors manage projects from planning through execution. It adds workflows built around the day-to-day of a fabrication shop and is the first of several segment-specific launches planned by Linarc.

Many shops still rely on Excel for estimating and manual processes for purchasing, scheduling, and tracking production. As projects progress, information becomes fragmented, making it difficult to control costs and protect margins. Linarc connects the entire workflow, from estimate to execution and billing. Estimates flow into work orders, purchase orders, schedules, shop hours, and invoices, eliminating duplicate data entry. As work progresses, estimated costs are replaced with actuals, giving teams real-time visibility into job costs, profitability, and cash flow, so they can protect margins while the job is underway, not discover problems after it's finished.

The fabrication offering covers five areas of shop and project management:



Estimating and Project Setup: Imports estimates from a standard Excel estimate sheet, carrying over products, labor, materials and suppliers, subcontractor costs and overhead. Shops email estimates on their own branded templates and track won, lost, revised and reopened opportunities. Marking an estimate won creates the project and work order, with the contract linked.

Purchasing and Cost Tracking: Creates purchase orders from the estimate's material and subcontract lines. Shops email purchase orders to vendors, upload receipts when deliveries arrive and close completed orders. Estimated material and overhead costs are replaced with actuals as work progresses, with labor cost tracked alongside them.

Scheduling and Shop Hours: Builds schedules from the estimate and provides one Active Schedule view across projects. Shop Floor Managers log crew hours against scheduled projects and commit each day's entries. Employee rate changes apply to shifts from a set effective date.

Invoicing and Project Coordination: Generates invoices from quantities manufactured, on the shop's own invoice design, with dispatch records and packing slips. A shared Job Status list lets Project Managers and Shop Floor Managers work from the same action items across every project. Project, Cash and Estimate Reporting: Shows planned versus actual cost and margin by customer and subdivision, outstanding payments, billed versus paid, and payment speed by customer. Estimate reporting tracks pipeline, win rate, awards by deal size and trends.

"A fabrication shop already has most of what it needs in the estimate. The materials, the labor, the subcontractor, the overhead. Then someone re-enters those estimate details into a purchase order, a schedule and an invoice, and nobody looks at the margin until the job is done," said Shanthi Rajan, Founder and CEO of Linarc. "We built this fabrication offering so the estimate does the work once. You buy what you estimated, you schedule from it, you bill from it, and you can see where the margin is while the job is still running."

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About Linarc

Linarc is cloud-based construction project management software for growing commercial contractors. Scheduling, field updates, documents, cost tracking and reporting run on one connected platform, enabling teams in the office and in the field to work from the same project data. Linarc is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Austin and Chennai.

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CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for Linarc +1 (410) 658-8246...