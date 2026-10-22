Latentview Analytics Strengthens European Leadership With Appointment Of Amith Patalay

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MALMÖ, Sweden, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latent View Analytics Limited (BSE: 543542 | NSE: LATENTVIEW), an AI-driven analytics, data engineering, and consulting firm, announced the appointment of







Based in Malmö, Sweden, Amith brings nearly 24 years of experience in the consulting and technology industry, including 20 years at Infosys. Throughout his career, he has led large business portfolios, developed long-standing relationships with global enterprises, and built teams across Europe, North America, Latin America, and India. His experience encompasses growing established client relationships and developing new business opportunities globally.

The appointment reflects LatentView's continued commitment to strengthening its European business, bringing its global capabilities closer to regional clients, and building long-term partnerships with enterprises navigating an increasingly complex business and technology landscape.

Welcoming Amith, Sonal Ramrakhiani, Chief Executive Officer of LatentView Analytics, said,“As we enter our next phase of growth, strengthening our presence across geographies is a key strategic priority. Europe is central to that ambition. Amith brings extensive experience in building businesses, managing strategic client relationships, and leading teams in diverse markets.”

Venky Ramesh, Chief Client Officer and Group P&L Head, Consumer Ecosystem at LatentView Analytics, said,“Europe is a strategic growth market for LatentView, and our ambition is to become the partner of choice for enterprises looking to turn data and AI into competitive advantage. Our focus is not simply on enabling clients to adopt AI, but on helping them compete better, grow faster, and win in their markets. Amith brings the commercial leadership, understanding of the European business landscape, and experience in building long-term partnerships needed to translate this ambition into measurable business outcomes.”

Commenting on his appointment, Amith said,“We are at a defining moment in Europe's AI journey. Enterprises here are ambitious about AI, but they also want to adopt it in a way that is trusted, compliant, and tied to business outcomes. I'm delighted to represent LatentView Analytics and build strong partnerships with European enterprises. I look forward to working closely with businesses across the region, enabling better decisions and delivering tangible business impact.”

LatentView continues to deepen its capabilities in data engineering, advanced analytics, AI, and decision intelligence to help enterprises address complex business challenges. Its growing partner ecosystem and industry expertise support organisations across areas such as marketing effectiveness, customer and consumer intelligence, revenue growth, supply chain optimisation, and enterprise decision-making.

The company has received industry accolades for its capabilities, including Databricks Gold Partner status, ISG Leader recognitions in Specialty Analytics and AI Services – Supply Chain (2024 to 2026), and Specialty Analytics Services – Retail and CPG (2025). It has also featured as a Strong Performer in The Forrester WaveTM: Marketing Measurement and Optimization Services, Q1 2026.

ABOUT LATENTVIEW

Latent View Analytics (LatentView) is a global AI-first data analytics company that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data. The Company provides a 360-degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates, and optimise investment decisions. With AI-powered analytics, data engineering, and decision intelligence capabilities, LatentView helps organisations turn actionable insights into accurate decisions and measurable business outcomes. A trusted worldwide enterprise partner to over 40 Fortune 500 companies, LatentView operates in the Technology, CPG, Industrials, Financial Services, and Retail sectors. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .