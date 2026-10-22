Stereotaxis Announces First Robotic Magnetic Navigation System In Latvia



Pauls Stradiņš Clinical University Hospital installs Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation System, establishing the first robotic program for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmia in Latvia First procedures successfully treated patients with a broad range of arrhythmia



ST. LOUIS, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that Pauls Stradiņš Clinical University Hospital in Riga, Latvia, has established the first robotic center for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias in Latvia and has successfully treated initial patients with the Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation System.

“The introduction of the advanced Genesis technology at Pauls Stradiņš Clinical University Hospital reflects the hospital's long-term commitment to developing highly specialized, modern, and patient safety focused healthcare services,” said Prof. Andrejs Ērglis, Head of the Latvian Cardiology Center at Stradiņš Hospital and Professor of Medicine at the University of Latvia.“We are proud to make this technology available to the benefit of arrhythmia patients, allowing all patients to benefit from the precision, controlled catheter movement, and safety of robotics. We particularly see value in our robotic program expanding the potential to treat complex cardiac arrhythmia.”

Pauls Stradiņš Clinical University Hospital is Latvia's premier hospital, academic and research center, with a strong reputation in cardiology excellence. The Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation system introduces the benefits of robotic precision and safety to cardiac ablation, a common minimally invasive procedure to treat arrhythmias. Tens of millions of individuals worldwide suffer from arrhythmias – abnormal heart rhythms that result when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular pattern. When left untreated, arrhythmia may significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest.

“We are delighted to establish this new robotic electrophysiology center of excellence with Pauls Stradiņš Clinical University Hospital,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis.“We look forward to collaborating with the hospital and cardiology team to advance patient care in Latvia and advance clinical science that will have a global impact.”

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 150,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit .

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Stereotaxis Contacts:

David L. Fischel

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly Peery

Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100

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