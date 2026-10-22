Nine Games. One Spooky Takeover. Halloween Hits Talking Tom & Friends

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brand-new playable environments, a spooky video challenge, seasonal runner tracks, and limited-time outfits bring Halloween across the Talking Tom & Friends games from October 21 to November 7, 2026









LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outfit7, a global entertainment company behind the Talking Tom & Friends franchise, is bringing Halloween celebrations across nine of its mobile games. From October 21 to November 7, players can take on spooky challenges, collect Pumpkin Tokens for themed rewards, explore Halloween makeovers, and discover new premium outfits.

Key Takeaways



Universe-Wide Event: Nine titles in the Talking Tom & Friends franchise feature seasonal makeovers, limited-time events, and exclusive outfits.

New Features & Environments: Highlights include an all-new underground Desert Temple in My Talking Tom 2, and dynamic 3D mannequin previews in the mall in My Talking Tom Friends. Interactive Challenges: Players can join the Spooky Social Challenge, complete Halloween-themed runner tracks, collect Pumpkin Tokens, and hunt for island candy to unlock seasonal rewards.



Halloween Starts with New Adventures, Creative Challenges, and Spooky Styles

My Talking Tom 2: Uncover the Secrets of the Desert Temple



My Talking Tom 2 expands its Spooky Quest adventure with the new Desert Temple, an Egyptian tomb-inspired zone with around 50 levels, four hazards, and 18 rare collectibles. Players can also discover a Halloween-themed basement and an adventure-inspired Tom's outfit with custom animations, a flashlight, and specialized tools.

My Talking Tom Friends: Discover Halloween Looks and Exclusive Rewards



In My Talking Tom Friends, players can unlock themed outfits including the Cool School Outfit Bundle, Dark Lolita styles, and additional premium skins. Selected titles now feature dynamic 3D mannequin displays in the in-game Mall, allowing players to preview outfits and visual effects before unlocking them.

My Talking Angela 2: Take on the Spooky Social Challenge



The Halloween spirit goes social in My Talking Angela 2 with the limited-time Spooky Social Challenge, inviting players to create videos featuring Talking Angela with their own spooky spin. Players can experiment with gothic-inspired outfits, customizable poses, soundtracks, and backgrounds, then share their clips and compete for the top spot.

Halloween Surprises Across the Talking Tom & Friends Universe

Halloween transformations are also taking over the other Talking Tom & Friends mobile games:



My Talking Tom Friends 2: A color-changing freaky fountain, themed room decorations, and seasonal treats-including the Zombie Sandwich-bring Halloween to the neighborhood.

Talking Tom Gold Run and Talking Tom Hero Dash: Halloween tracks introduce nighttime visuals, festive obstacles, and limited-time events. Players can collect Pumpkin Tokens to unlock exclusive characters, including Mummy Tom, Witch Angela, and Moonlight Angela.

My Talking Hank: Islands: An island-wide candy hunt lets players search for treats and unlock the exclusive Hankenstein outfit. My Talking Angela & My Talking Tom: Players can collect magical stickers in the Spellbinding Sticker Album or play a Pumpkin Clicker mini-game in the living room to unlock seasonal furniture and outfits.

The seasonal haunt is live! Step into the Halloween takeover across the Talking Tom & Friends games HERE, running through November 7, 2026.

ABOUT OUTFIT7

Outfit7 Limited is behind the award-winning Talking Tom & Friends franchise, reaching a global audience of billions. The company's international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have been downloaded worldwide over 27 billion times, and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Find more information at .

For more information, contact: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at