Yaqrit Announces Liver International Publication Of YAQ001 Microbiome Data In Cirrhosis, Supporting Its Development In Serious Liver And Gut Disorders



YAQ001 associated with favorable shifts in gut microbial species and lower abundance of virulence and antibiotic resistance genes

Trends toward improved markers of gut permeability and systemic inflammation Topline data from ongoing study in patients with PSC and IBD expected at end of 2026



LONDON, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yaqrit, a late clinical-stage company developing life-saving treatments for advanced liver diseases, announced today publication in Liver International* of an exploratory microbiome analysis of YAQ001, its investigational microbiome treatment, also known as CarbaliveTM, in patients with cirrhosis. The analysis builds on data first presented at EASL 2025 and on safety and tolerability data reported in Gut in 2024.

In a sub study of CARBALIVE-SAFETY (NCT03202498 ), a randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled study in which 28 patients with cirrhosis received YAQ001 or placebo once daily for 12 weeks, YAQ001, compared with placebo, was associated with a higher abundance of microbes linked to improved gut health, and a lower abundance of species linked to infections and poor outcomes in liver disease. Overall microbial diversity was unchanged. Genes encoding virulence factors and antibiotic resistance genes were also less abundant, and there were trends toward improvement in markers of gut permeability and systemic inflammation, most of which remained within normal ranges. These findings are exploratory and consistent with observations in several pre-clinical studies. They are consistent with the Company's hypothesis on YAQ001's mechanism of action that will be tested in larger studies.

The study was led by researchers at University College London (UCL) with collaborators across Europe and was funded by the European Union's Horizon 2020 programme (Grant Agreement 634579).

Current treatment options for targeting microbiome-derived gut-inflammation in cirrhosis are largely limited to oral antibiotics, which do not address the underlying imbalance of the gut microbiome and can contribute to antimicrobial resistance, a particular risk in patients who are prone to recurrent infections and repeated antibiotic courses. YAQ001 is a novel, oral, nanoporous carbon bead adsorbent, designed to adjust microbiome imbalance without direct antimicrobial activity. It is restricted to the gut and has an extensive adsorbent surface area that is intended to adsorb both large and small toxins and inflammatory molecules.

“These data give us confidence in the potential of YAQ001 to improve the gut microbial balance and support its continued development as a potential new treatment option for conditions associated with many diseases associated with gut dysbiosis and in particular, complications of cirrhosis,” said Rajiv Jalan, Professor of Hepatology at UCL, Hon Consultant, Royal Free Hospital, Founder and CMO of Yaqrit, and co-senior author of the paper.“We look forward to further developing this device through more clinical trials and ultimately progressing it through regulatory approvals to make it available to patients with issues of gut inflammation and disturbed microbiome.”

YAQ001 is currently being evaluated in the CATCh proof-of-concept study in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The topline readout from this trial is expected in Q4 2026.

“This publication, together with the safety and tolerability data previously reported, supports our strategy of advancing YAQ001 in serious liver- and gut-related disorders,” said Troels Jordansen, Yaqrit's Chief Executive Officer.“We are looking forward to the results from the ongoing PSC and IBD study, which we expect to support a CE Mark submission in 2027.”

All development and commercialization rights to YAQ001 are owned by Enterosorb Limited (Enterosorb), a subsidiary of Yaqrit.

*Liu J. et al., Impact of YAQ001 on the Gut Microbiome, Permeability and Markers of Systemic Inflammation in Patients with Cirrhosis. Liver International 46, no. 11 (2026):e70933,

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About Yaqrit

Yaqrit is a clinical-stage company discovering and developing innovative treatments for patients with advanced liver disease at high risk of hospitalization and death. Yaqrit's pipeline includes three novel therapeutics at phase 2-3 of development and two medical devices providing acute and chronic treatments for advanced cirrhosis and acute-on-chronic liver failure where there is an urgent need for more effective treatments. More information is available at



About YAQ001

YAQ001 is a novel, orally-administered, nanoporous carbon bead adsorbent that is restricted to the gut and not absorbed into the body. Its highly engineered carbon beads have a dual pore structure: the internal surface of large diameter pores (~50nm) have smaller diameter pores (~2nm) within them. YAQ001 provides a both an extensive surface area and the ability to absorb both large protein molecules and smaller toxin and inflammatory molecules.