USA Peptides: Kylo Peptides Partners With Freedom Diagnostics For Independent Verification Of Research Peptides

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kylo Peptides Announces Partnership With Freedom Diagnostics

Sheridan, Wyoming, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kylo Peptides [ ], a research peptide supplier for laboratory research, today announced that Freedom Diagnostics Testing will provide independent analytical testing for every lot it sells. Freedom Diagnostics, a laboratory in Franklin, Tennessee, tests research compounds for identity, purity, and net peptide content. The work is fee-for-service.

Kylo synthesizes and lyophilizes its peptides in the United States and sells them for research use only. The company publishes a lot-matched Certificate of Analysis (COA) for each batch in its public COA Librar, filed under the same lot ID that is printed on the vial, so researchers can trace a product to its test results.

Why Independent Verification Matters for Peptides

Independent verification matters because it's done by an outside lab that has no interest in promoting the peptide. A supplier's internal checks may be manipulated to drive sales. This creates an obvious conflict of interest. So, for researchers, independent checks by labs like Freedom Diagnostics carry more weight.

The Role of Third-Party Laboratory Testing

Internal quality control covers a supplier's own process checks. Third-party laboratory testing adds results from a lab that works outside the company. For Kylo, Freedom Diagnostics reports identity, purity, and net peptide content on each lot.

Connecting Laboratory Results With Research Documentation

A test result is useful when it is matched to the right sample. Each Freedom Diagnostics report carries an accession number, the lot ID, and the dates the sample was received and reported. Those details tie the result to a single lot record.

Freedom Diagnostics' Role in the Kylo Peptides Partnership

Freedom Diagnostics tests every Kylo Peptides lot. Its reports cover identity by liquid chromatography mass spectrometry (LC-MS), purity by high-performance liquid chromatography with UV detection (HPLC-UV), and net peptide content. Each report appears in Kylo's COA Library and on the laboratory's own server.

Scope of Independent Verification

Kylo Peptides [ ] sends a sample from each lot to Freedom Diagnostics, for which it issues a separate certificate. In one example from the COA Library, Freedom Diagnostics received a Retatrutide 10 mg sample from lot SD-260728-1 on August 17, 2026, and reported it on August 22, 2026.

The report lists 99.87% HPLC-UV purity and LC-MS identity as "Confirmed." Six lots that Freedom Diagnostics reported on August 22, 2026 range from 99.62% to 99.94% purity.

Understanding Independent Laboratory Reports

Each report lists a sample ID, accession number, test method, result, and report date.

Kylo Peptides' Approach to Quality Control and Batch Documentation

Kylo Peptides links each vial to its test records through a lot ID printed on the label. The same ID appears on the matching COA and in the public COA Library, which lists the compound, purity, identity, report date, and testing lab.

Batch Identification and Traceability

Lot IDs follow the same format laboratories generally use, such as "2608170152 SD-260728-1" for a Freedom Diagnostics report. When a new batch is still at the lab, the library shows a "COA coming soon" notice until results are posted.

Analytical Methods Used in Quality Assessment

Across its testing program, Kylo Peptides uses four methods:



HPLC-UV measures chromatographic purity.

LC-MS supports molecular identity.

ICP-MS measures specified elemental contaminants: lead, arsenic, cadmium, and mercury. LAL endotoxin testing, run per USP <85>, measures endotoxin levels within the method's scope.

The panel varies by lot and by laboratory.

What USA Peptides Means in Kylo Peptides' Supply Chain

For Kylo Peptides, "USA peptides" means peptides synthesized and lyophilized in the United States and sold by a U.S. company. Kylo Labs LLC is registered in Sheridan, Wyoming.

U.S.-Based Operations and Production Transparency

Kylo synthesizes and freeze-dries (lyophilizes) its peptides in the United States. Orders dispatch within 24 hours on business days. Some lots are also tested by Janoshik Analytical, Vanguard Laboratory, or Optiq Health Labs. Each certificate names the lab that ran it.

Documenting the Research Supply Chain

Accurate sourcing information lets a researcher trace a material from synthesis to its test report. That batch's test results show its quality.

How to Read and Verify a Kylo Peptides Certificate of Analysis

To verify a Kylo Peptides COA, match the vial's lot ID to the certificate's lot ID, then check the method, result, laboratory, and report date. Kylo calls this the "Lot, Method, Limit" check: confirm the lot, confirm how it was tested, and confirm what the test covers.

Essential Information in a COA

A complete COA includes:



Compound or sample identification

Batch or lot number

Analytical method

Reported result and measurement units

Laboratory name and testing date Specifications and acceptance criteria, where the report lists them

Matching a COA to a Kylo Peptides Product

Search the COA Library for the compound and the lot ID printed on the vial. Correct identifiers matter because a result from one lot applies only to that lot. Freedom Diagnostics reports also carry a search code, such as KYLO2608170152. The laboratory also keeps its own copy of the repor. Comparing the copies helps identify discrepancies between supplier documentation and the lab's published result.

Understanding the Limits of a COA

A purity result measures how much of the tested sample is the target peptide. On its own, it does not establish identity, stability, or the absence of every possible contaminant. Each result should be read within the method and parameters the report states.

How the Freedom Diagnostics Partnership Fits Into Kylo Peptides' Verification Process

Freedom Diagnostics testing is the independent check in Kylo Peptides' lot documentation. The process has four steps:

Kylo sends a vial from the lot to Freedom Diagnostics.The lab tests identity, purity, and net peptide content.Kylo checks the report's lot ID and compound against its own batch record.The report goes live in the COA Library, and the lab keeps its own copy online.

Elemental and endotoxin results, which many have, come from Kylo's broader testing program and appear on that lot's certificate.

"Every lot we sell is tested by Freedom Diagnostics, and each report is posted under the same lot ID that is printed on the vial," said Helena Winget, Spokesperson at Kylo Peptides. "Researchers can see what was tested, how it was tested, and when, then check the result against the lab's own copy."

What Independent Verification Establishes, and What It Does Not

Independent verification establishes measured results for the sample and parameters that were actually tested. A Freedom Diagnostics report on a Kylo lot confirms the sample's identity, purity, and net content on that date.

Each test answers its own question. LC-MS identity testing checks that the molecule matches its expected mass. HPLC-UV purity analysis measures how much of the sample is the target peptide. ICP-MS checks for specified metals, and endotoxin testing measures endotoxin within the method's limits.

Independent verification is a documented measurement. It is separate from regulatory approval and is no guarantee of suitability for any purpose.

Kylo Peptides' Focus on Research Transparency

Kylo Peptides builds its documentation around a lot ID on every vial, a named method behind every result, and a public report for every tested lot. The Freedom Diagnostics arrangement adds an outside laboratory's results to that record. Researchers can review certificates in the COA Library and send questions about a specific lot to ....

About Kylo Peptides

Kylo Peptides is a research peptide supplier operated by Kylo Labs LLC, 30 N Gould St, Ste R, Sheridan, WY 82801. Kylo Peptides synthesizes and lyophilizes its catalog of more than 100 research compounds and blends in the United States.

Every lot is independently tested, and lot-matched COAs are published in a public library. All products are sold for laboratory and research use only and are not for human or veterinary use. Learn more at .

About Freedom Diagnostics

Freedom Diagnostics Testing is an independent analytical laboratory in Franklin, Tennessee, that tests research-use-only peptides. Its services include identity testing by LC-MS, purity testing by HPLC-UV, and net peptide content. Under a fee-for-service arrangement, the laboratory tests every Kylo Peptides lot and publishes each certificate for lookup. Learn more at freedomdiagnosticstesting.co.

CONTACT: Company: Kylo Peptides Contact: Kylo Support Team Email:... Phone: +1 350 252 3314 Address: 30 N Gould St, Ste R, Sheridan, WY 82801 Website: