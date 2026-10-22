Tuxcare Wins Gold In 2026 Merit Awards For Technology

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TuxCare, a global innovator in securing open source, today announced that its SecureChain for Open Source Software solution has won Gold in the Threat Detection, Response & Intelligence (XDR, SIEM, SOAR) category of the 2026 Merit Awards for Technology.SecureChain for OSS helps organizations secure open-source software dependencies from adoption through production and beyond. The solution screens source code for malware, rebuilds packages from that verified source, and continuously monitors for vulnerabilities and patches them, including after upstream projects reach end of life. This approach lets teams maintain confidence in the software they rely on without being forced into disruptive upgrades.“Security teams need practical ways to continually address vulnerabilities across the software they rely on, including systems and packages that may no longer receive standard support,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare.“This recognition reflects the importance of giving organizations the cost-effective tools and support they need to manage security risks throughout the software lifecycle.”The 2026 Merit Awards for Technology recognized technology companies, products and platforms across a range of industries. Winners were selected by a panel of judges representing industry analysis, technology media, investment and senior technical leadership, with evaluations considering innovation, demonstrated impact, customer outcomes and execution.For more information on TuxCare's award-winning technologies, including its SecureChain solution that verifies, scans and secures open-source packages for as long as they are in an organization, visit /securechain-for-oss.For more information on the Merit Awards, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world's largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to .

Artem Karasev

TuxCare

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TuxCare Wins Gold in 2026 Merit Awards for Technology News Provided By TuxCare October 22, 2026, 12:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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