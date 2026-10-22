Marbellapartner, Independent Buyer's Agent In Marbella, Helps UK Buyers Find And Buy Luxury And Off-Market Villas

Hans Veenhuijsen, founder of MarbellaPartner, an independent buyer's agent in Marbella

Founded by Hans Veenhuijsen, MarbellaPartner works only for buyers, never sellers, helping UK buyers find €4m+ villas on the Golden Mile and in La Zagaleta.

- Hans Veenhuijsen

MARBELLA, MALAGA, SPAIN, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marbella's prime market is at a record. Average asking prices reached €5,967 per m2 in September 2026, the highest in idealista's series. At the very top, idealista's August 2026 ranking of Spain's most expensive addresses put Coto Zagaleta, in neighbouring Benahavís, third in the country at a median asking price of €10.5 million.

British buyers are still the coast's biggest international audience. In the first half of 2025, 2.84 million passengers flew between Málaga and the UK, more than for any other country, according to airport operator Aena.

Yet in Spain the agent showing a villa normally works for, and is paid by, the seller. Many of the finest homes are never publicly listed. MarbellaPartner searches listed and off-market property on the Golden Mile and in Sierra Blanca, Nueva Andalucía, La Zagaleta, Benahavís, Finca Cortesín, Estepona and Sotogrande, and negotiates only in the client's interest. When nothing suitable is for sale, it approaches owners directly.

"London buyers are used to having someone on their side when they buy at home. In Marbella that has been rare," said Hans Veenhuijsen, founder of MarbellaPartner. "Many of the best homes here never reach the portals. Our job is to find the right one, tell clients what it is really worth, and secure it on their terms."

"Buying a property in Spain is about much more than finding the right property," Veenhuijsen said. "It's about the right investment, the best negotiation result and avoiding costly mistakes."

MarbellaPartner's service covers five things:

Access to the whole market, including off-market villas

Independent advice built around the client's brief

Negotiation on price and conditions

Due diligence on the property and the transaction

Personal guidance from the first viewing to the signing at the notary

For UK buyers the move rarely ends with the keys. Since Brexit, staying in Spain longer than 90 days in any 180 requires a residence visa. Since April 2025, UK inheritance tax can also follow long-term residents for up to ten years after they leave. MarbellaPartner coordinates legal, tax and technical due diligence with independent advisers, so the ownership structure works in both countries.

Much of the work can happen while clients are still in London. Veenhuijsen meets them at home, at their family office or at their place of business, then sources, shortlists and negotiates on their behalf in Marbella.

Veenhuijsen has more than 25 years in luxury real estate across three continents. He owned Christie's International Real Estate Costa del Sol from 2018 to 2025 and opened its Málaga office in 2018. He also owns Christie's International Real Estate Madrid, which he launched in September 2024. Earlier, as EMEA consultant for Concierge Auctions, he was described by luxury property magazine Abode2 as the man behind the sale of Pablo Picasso's estate in Mougins, France. He speaks English, Dutch and German, and handles every assignment personally.

MarbellaPartner also acts as a buyer's agent for Dutch and Belgian buyers, who work with Veenhuijsen in Dutch from the first meeting to the notary.

"For many of our clients, privacy is a requirement rather than a preference," Veenhuijsen said. "Every engagement starts with an NDA, and clients deal with me directly from the first conversation to the notary."

In most cases clients pay no additional acquisition fee. MarbellaPartner is usually paid through a share of the commission of the brokerage representing the property, in line with standard practice in Spain, and any other arrangement is agreed in advance. Details are on the firm's How we work page.

About MarbellaPartner

MarbellaPartner is an independent buyer representation firm based in Marbella, Spain, founded by Dutch real estate adviser Hans Veenhuijsen. It acts exclusively for buyers of luxury homes on the Costa del Sol and in Madrid, mainly clients from the UK, the Netherlands and Belgium, and works in cooperation with Christie's International Real Estate Costa del Sol. Every client relationship begins with an NDA.

Raquel Muñoz

MarbellaPartner S.L.

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MarbellaPartner, Independent Buyer's Agent in Marbella, Helps UK Buyers Find and Buy Luxury and Off-Market Villas News Provided By Propelos Technology SL October 22, 2026, 12:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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