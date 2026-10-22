Crafterq Launches Public API For Building Custom Conversational AI Experiences

AI Chatbots for Business Websites. Powered by Your Data. Smarter Conversations, Better Results.

New developer API expands CrafterQ from a no-code website AI chatbot into a platform for custom and embedded AI experiences

- Mike Vertal, CEO of CrafterQ

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CrafterQ today announced the availability of its new Public API, giving developers access to the conversational AI capabilities behind CrafterQ to build custom AI experiences for websites, applications, customer portals and software products.

CrafterQ is best known as an AI chatbot for websites that businesses can deploy without coding. The new API extends that model by allowing developers to use CrafterQ as the AI backend while building and controlling the user experience themselves.

You don't have to use the CrafterQ chatbot. You can use the CrafterQ intelligence.

Developers can use the API to start and maintain conversations, stream AI responses, retrieve conversation history, generate follow-up questions, collect feedback, and integrate CrafterQ Actions such as lead capture into their own applications and interfaces.

The result is three ways organizations can now use CrafterQ:

1. AI Chatbot for Your Website. Businesses can continue to deploy CrafterQ's ready-to-use AI chatbot on their websites with no code development required. CrafterQ can be trained on website content, documents and other business knowledge to answer questions, support customers, generate leads and help visitors accomplish their goals.

2. Conversational AI Platform for Developers. Development teams can use the CrafterQ API to build completely custom conversational experiences for websites, mobile applications, customer portals and other digital experiences. Instead of adapting their user experience to a predefined chatbot interface, developers can integrate conversational AI directly into the experience they are building.

3. Embedded AI Agent Infrastructure. Software companies, digital agencies and other technology providers can use CrafterQ as the AI infrastructure behind their own applications and branded experiences. CrafterQ provides the underlying conversational AI, knowledge retrieval, conversation management and agent capabilities while developers control how those capabilities are presented to their users.

"Until now, the easiest way to experience CrafterQ was through the chatbot we provide," said Mike Vertal, CEO of Crafter Software. "With the Public API, our chatbot becomes just one client of the CrafterQ platform. Developers can now take the same intelligence and build entirely different experiences around it."

From Chatbot to Conversational Experience

The API enables developers to move beyond the traditional floating chat window.

An e-commerce site could create an interactive product advisor embedded directly into its shopping experience. A SaaS company could add an AI assistant inside its application. A healthcare organization could create a specialized question-and-answer experience within a patient or provider portal. A digital agency could develop its own branded AI interface and deploy it across customer websites.

Organizations can also use CrafterQ to create conversational search experiences, persistent AI assistants, custom lead-generation experiences, mobile assistants, kiosks and other interfaces without having to build the underlying conversational AI infrastructure themselves.

CrafterQ continues to provide its existing no-code deployment options, allowing businesses to launch an AI chatbot without developers. The Public API adds another layer for organizations that want greater control over the experience.

"We think conversational AI is going to become the primary part of web experience itself rather than simply a widget sitting on top of a website," Vertal said. "The CrafterQ API gives developers the building blocks to create those conversational experiences while we handle the AI infrastructure underneath."

The CrafterQ Public API and developer documentation are available now.

About CrafterQ

CrafterQ helps businesses turn their websites and digital experiences into intelligent, conversational experiences. Organizations can train AI agents on their websites, documents and business knowledge to answer questions, support customers, capture leads and help users accomplish their goals. CrafterQ can be deployed as a ready-to-use website AI chatbot or used as the conversational AI platform behind custom and embedded experiences.

CrafterQ is a product of Crafter Software Corporation.

Learn more at CrafterQ.

Mike Vertal

CrafterQ

+ +1 7035705185

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CrafterQ Launches Public API for Building Custom Conversational AI Experiences News Provided By Crafter Software October 22, 2026, 12:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.