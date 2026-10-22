Influential Women Spotlights Carolyn Vicenzino: Strengthening Cardiovascular Care Through Leadership And Partnership

MORRIS TOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vice President of Operations for the Heart and Vascular Service Line at RWJBarnabas Health Drives Program Development, Physician Alignment, and Performance ImprovementMorristown, New Jersey – Carolyn Vicenzino is the Vice President of Operations for the Heart and Vascular Service Line at RWJBarnabas Health, where she leads strategic and operational initiatives that advance program development, physician collaboration, and patient care. With more than 15 years of experience in hospital administration, she has built a career devoted to improving cardiovascular care. Her current priorities include physician alignment and recruitment, specialty development, performance improvement, and marketing. Recognized for her leadership, innovation, and operational excellence, she helps drive growth and coordination across heart and vascular services, one of the organization's most essential specialties. Her expertise also spans program organization, alignment, and structure, as well as innovation, operational efficiency, and physician performance.Carolyn began her career in consulting at Huron Consulting, where she spent several years building knowledge of healthcare operations and strategy, before moving to NewYork-Presbyterian, where she spent about 12 years and held five progressive leadership roles. Her work there covered finance, revenue cycle management, executive operations, and organizational leadership. She worked closely with the CEO and chief of staff, gaining a broad view of how a major health system operates at the highest levels. That foundation in both the financial and operational sides of healthcare prepared her to lead a complex service line. She now brings those skills to bear on behalf of patients and physicians across the heart and vascular program at RWJBarnabas Health.A lifelong champion of professional growth and leadership in healthcare, Carolyn earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin and a Master of Public Health from Columbia University. She continues to give back to Columbia as an adjunct professor teaching leadership and as an advisory board member for the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health. She is also a member of the Vizient National Board for Heart and Vascular and the American College of Healthcare Executives. Through her leadership and commitment to new ideas, she continues to influence how healthcare is delivered and how cardiovascular services evolve.Carolyn attributes her success to the mentors who invested their time in her, especially women. She worked for the chief of staff in the CEO's office, a leader who consistently made time for her. She also worked with cardiologist Holly Anderson, who offered similar support and taught her to approach problems differently and think on a larger scale. She credits her mother, whose example showed her how to balance competing priorities, and she remembers a high school teacher who helped her feel confident asking questions at a young age. That teacher showed her how rewarding asking questions can be, even when it is difficult, which strongly shaped her approach to learning. Each of these influences helped shape the curious, collaborative leader she is today.The best career advice Carolyn has received is to aim to be about 80 percent right and move forward rather than chase perfection. That guidance taught her valuable lessons in time management and in recognizing when something is good enough to act on. Perfection is not necessary, and knowing when to move on keeps her productive and ready for the next opportunity or challenge. She has found that progress often depends on the willingness to move ahead with confidence.The values that matter most to Carolyn center on balance. She considers work-life balance essential to well-being and believes that time spent on interests outside of work makes for a healthier and more sustainable career. She rode horses as a child, and returning to horseback riding as an adult reminded her how important it is to have interests completely separate from work. She is a major music fan who attends live performances whenever possible, enjoys cooking and trying new recipes, and has recently taken up Pilates to stay active and challenge herself. These pursuits help her recharge and bring fresh energy to her leadership. She sees balance not as a luxury but as part of what allows a leader to perform at her best.Her career demonstrates how a strong foundation in finance and operations can be turned toward better patient care. Through her work in operations, physician partnership, and program development, Carolyn helps ensure that cardiovascular patients receive well-organized, high-quality care. Her commitment to teaching and mentorship extends her influence to future leaders in public health and hospital administration. By combining strategic thinking with genuine care for people, Carolyn Vicenzino continues to strengthen the heart and vascular programs that communities depend on, today and for years to come.Learn More about Carolyn Vicenzino:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women

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Influential Women Spotlights Carolyn Vicenzino: Strengthening Cardiovascular Care Through Leadership And Partnership News Provided By Influential Women October 22, 2026, 12:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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