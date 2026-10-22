A Taluswood home managed by Aloha Whistler, with ski-in ski-out access to the Creekside Gondola.

Aloha Whistler's article compares self-listing with full-service management and why the commission rate alone doesn't show what an owner takes home.

- Louise Stokes

WHISTLER, BC, CANADA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Should you list your Whistler home on Airbnb? Whistler property management company Aloha Whistler Accommodations Ltd. has published an article that compares self-listing with full-service management on workload, commission and revenue.

Listing a Whistler home yourself means setting and adjusting nightly rates, answering guests at any hour, screening bookings, arranging cleaning between stays, coordinating repairs and keeping municipal and British Columbia short-term rental licensing and registration current. Aloha Whistler handles all of it for its portfolio of around 50 homes.

The article's advice is to compare net owner income after all fees and costs, because a manager with a higher rate can still leave an owner ahead through stronger revenue, fewer vacant nights and better pricing on high-demand dates. As one example of how far revenue can move, a five-bedroom Pinnacle Ridge townhome Aloha Whistler took over in 2024 went from about $200,000 in annual rental revenue in 2023 to $384,000 in 2025. Results vary by property, location, owner usage and market conditions. Aloha Whistler lays out the full comparison in Should you list your Whistler home on Airbnb, and what about commission rates?

Aloha Whistler has managed Whistler vacation homes since 1995 and gives every home an Annual Property Performance Review against comparable Whistler properties. Owners can read about its Whistler property management service or request a confidential Property Performance Review at Aloha Whistler. Owners can also read Aloha Whistler's Blog Post on what a Whistler property manager does.

Questions this release answers

Should I list my Whistler home on Airbnb or hire a property manager? Compare net owner income after all fees and costs, not just the commission rate. Self-listing means handling pricing, guests, cleaning, repairs and licensing yourself. Aloha Whistler handles all of it for around 50 Whistler homes.

What should Whistler owners compare when looking at property management fees? What the commission includes, what is charged on top, and the net income the home earns after all of it.

What does a Whistler property manager do day to day? Pricing, guest screening and communication, housekeeping and maintenance coordination, marketing and direct bookings, and revenue reporting. Aloha Whistler handles all of it for around 50 Whistler homes.

About Aloha Whistler: Aloha Whistler Accommodations Ltd. is a Whistler, British Columbia property management and vacation rental company operating since 1995. The company manages around 50 homes ranging from two to six bedrooms across Upper Village, Whistler Village, Village North and Taluswood Creekside. Luxury in Whistler is Aloha Whistler's luxury vacation rental division. Unit 334E, 4370 Lorimer Road, Whistler, BC V8E 1A6, 1 888 938-9998, alohawhistler and luxuryinwhistler.

Louise Stokes

Head of Business

+1 604-938-6263

...

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Aloha Whistler Publishes Article Comparing Self-Listing on Airbnb With Whistler Property Management for Owners News Provided By Head of Business October 22, 2026, 12:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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