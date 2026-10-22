Succinic Acid Gains Attention As An Ingredient For Differentiated Anti-Acne Products

XI'AN, SHAANXI, CHINA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Succinic Acid, also known as Butanedioic Acid or Amber Acid, INCI name: Succinic Acid, is a natural endogenous dicarboxylic acid and an intermediate metabolite in the human tricarboxylic acid (TCA/Krebs) cycle. It exists naturally in human skin tissues, amber, fruits and fermented biomass, which gives it unique biocompatibility for topical skincare formulations.In cosmetic raw material supply chains, succinic acid is supplied as white crystalline powder. It is a multi-functional ingredient: it can act as pH adjuster, buffering agent, mild exfoliant, antimicrobial agent, antioxidant and skin-conditioning active. Compared with Glycolic Acid, lactic acid and salicylic acid, it features higher water solubility and milder penetration profile, making it suitable for sensitive, acne-prone, dull and barrier-compromised skin.Research interest in topical succinic acid has expanded rapidly in the last decade. In vitro cell models, microbiological testing and small-scale human clinical studies have uncovered its dual function: metabolic bioenergetic support and skin signal regulation. It has become a rising clean-beauty raw material for toners, serums, blemish spot treatments, barrier repair lotions and exfoliating masks.Research-Supported Mechanisms of Topical Succinic AcidMild superficial exfoliation and epidermal turnover regulationSuccinic acid weakens corneodesmosome linkages in the stratum corneum, promoting controlled shedding of dead keratinocytes. Due to its molecular characteristics, it penetrates more slowly and superficially than classic AHAs and BHAs. It refines texture without severe barrier stripping, a key advantage for easily irritated skin.Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant modulationSuccinic acid participates in cellular redox balance and mitochondrial metabolism. It down-regulates pro-inflammatory mediators including TNF-α, IL-6 and prostaglandin E2, alleviating redness and swelling in inflamed blemishes. It also reduces lipid peroxidation, mitigating oxidative stress caused by UV radiation and environmental pollutants.Dermal cell metabolic support and matrix regulationAs a native TCA cycle intermediate, succinic acid binds to the GPR91 receptor expressed on keratinocytes, fibroblasts and macrophages, boosting mitochondrial ATP production. A 2025 study published in International Journal of Molecular Sciences confirmed that succinic acid upregulates ECM-related genes such as COL1A1, COL3A1, FBN1 and LOXL1 in senescent human dermal fibroblasts, while suppressing senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP) genes, supporting skin remodeling and anti-aging effects under topical application.Antimicrobial activity against Cutibacterium acnesIn vitro microbiological assays demonstrate that succinic acid inhibits the growth of Cutibacterium acnes, the dominant pathogen linked to inflammatory acne lesions. It shifts skin surface pH to the weakly acidic range that suppresses the reproduction of acne-related bacteria. Its antibacterial performance has been documented in cosmetic formulation studies at low concentrations below 1%.Key Research Evidence SummaryIn vitro antimicrobial study (ACEF, 2022): Succinic acid shows selective inhibition on Cutibacterium acnes, with better water solubility than salicylic acid, benzoic acid and sorbic acid, easier to incorporate into aqueous cosmetic systems.Senescent fibroblast & adipocyte model study (IJMS, 2025): Succinic acid combined with hyaluronic acid induces mitophagy in aged fibroblasts, reduces pro-inflammatory TNFA expression, and improves dermal extracellular matrix gene expression profile.Small human clinical observation (2021): An 8-week trial with 30 acne subjects using 10% topical succinic acid formulation reported approximately 30% reduction in inflammatory acne lesions, with fewer stinging reactions compared with salicylic acid reference group.CIR Cosmetic Ingredient Review: Succinic acid is recognized as safe for cosmetic topical use within recommended formulation ranges, low sensitization potential and non-comedogenic when properly formulated.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)Q1: What is succinic acid? Is it the same as amber acid / butanedioic acid?A: Yes. Succinic acid, butanedioic acid and amber acid refer to the same dicarboxylic molecule. The name“amber acid” originates from its natural presence in fossil amber. For cosmetic raw material trade, succinic acid powder can be either chemical-synthetic grade or bio-fermented grade from renewable feedstock; bio-based succinic acid is preferred by clean beauty brands for COSMOS and ECOCERT certification requirements.Q2: Is succinic acid an AHA? How is it different from glycolic acid and salicylic acid?A: Chemically it is a dicarboxylic acid, often categorized as a mild acid active in skincare rather than a classic AHA/BHA. Glycolic acid penetrates rapidly for deep exfoliation; salicylic acid is lipophilic and penetrates into sebaceous follicles to dissolve sebum plugs. Succinic acid acts mainly on the outermost stratum corneum, with shallow penetration. It combines mild exfoliation, bacterial inhibition and anti-inflammatory effects, and generally delivers lower irritation risk for sensitive skin. It is not a replacement for salicylic acid but an alternative gentle acid option.Q3: What are the recommended adding concentrations for cosmetic formulas?A: For leave-on serums, toners and moisturizers, typical usable range is 0.5%–2%. For short-contact exfoliating masks or spot blemish treatments, formulators may use 2%–5%. Higher concentration does not equal better performance. Excessive dosage may induce stinging, dryness and barrier disruption. The finished product pH should be adjusted to 4.0–5.5 to balance activity and skin tolerance.Q4: Can sensitive skin and rosacea-prone skin use topical succinic acid?A: Mechanistic and tolerance studies show properly buffered succinic acid has milder irritation potential than high-dose glycolic acid or salicylic acid. Many repair-focused cosmetic lines adopt it for sensitive acne skin. However, individual tolerance depends on the full formulation, pH, preservatives and other actives. Patch testing is still recommended for reactive skin.Q5: What is the difference between synthetic succinic acid and bio-based fermented succinic acid for cosmetics?A: Chemically the molecular structure is identical, so the intrinsic skincare efficacy is the same. The main difference lies in production route, carbon footprint and certification eligibility. Bio-based succinic acid is produced by microbial fermentation of sugar or biomass feedstock, biodegradable and carbon-reduced, which meets clean beauty and sustainable sourcing requirements and attracts premium B2B buyers. Fossil-based synthetic succinic acid is cheaper and mainly for industrial use.Q6: Can succinic acid be mixed with vitamin C, niacinamide or retinol?A: Yes, but formulation pH and order of addition need careful control. Succinic acid can act as a buffer to stabilize pH-sensitive actives such as L-ascorbic acid. When combined with retinol or high-concentration acid actives, cumulative irritation risk rises; finished products should avoid stacking multiple strong exfoliants for daily use.Global Market Development Trend of Cosmetic-Grade Succinic AcidThe cosmetic-grade succinic acid segment is one of the fastest-growing branches of the global succinic acid market. Market data forecasts the cosmetic application segment to maintain a CAGR of 10.55%–10.8% from 2025 to 2034, driven by the clean beauty, low-irritation active and bio-based ingredient megatrends. Four core directions shape its raw material market:Shift from industrial auxiliary material to high-value multi-functional active: Previously, succinic acid was mostly used as industrial monomer, food additive or simple cosmetic pH adjuster. Now brands and ODM factories are repositioning it as a substantiated gentle acid active for blemish and anti-dullness lines. Buyers increasingly require supporting in-vitro microbiology, cell biomarker and human tolerance data, not only COA purity certificates.Bio-based fermentation technology reduces cost and expands certification supply: Traditional amber extraction is prohibitively expensive, while chemical synthesis faces carbon emission scrutiny. Mature microbial fermentation processes greatly improve yield and lower raw material cost. Bio-based succinic acid can obtain natural cosmetic certifications, becoming a priority procurement target for European, North American and Southeast Asian clean beauty brands.Application expansion from acne care to barrier repair and anti-aging: Early commercial adoption concentrated on oily and acne-prone skincare. Current R&D extends its usage to post-sun repair, tired dull skin revitalization and sensitive barrier conditioning. Its dual identity as a pH buffer and skin active makes it flexible for toners, gel masks, gentle peels and even mild scalp care formulas.Low-irritation acid substitution trend drives B2B search growth: The market is moving away from harsh high-concentration acids. Formulators are searching for alternatives with balanced efficacy and tolerance. Search volume of“succinic acid cosmetic raw material” continues rising among B2B cosmetic factories, private label brands and ingredient distributors, especially in Asia-Pacific skincare manufacturing hubs.ConclusionSuccinic acid (butanedioic acid) is an endogenous, water-soluble dicarboxylic cosmetic raw material with decades of metabolic research and growing topical skincare evidence. It delivers mild exfoliation, selective antibacterial activity against Cutibacterium acnes, anti-inflammatory relief and mitochondrial metabolic support, standing out as a versatile gentle acid for acne-prone, sensitive and fatigued dull skin.For raw material purchasers and cosmetic formulators, key evaluation criteria include purity, production route (bio-based or synthetic), pH buffering performance and finished-safety testing. All efficacy discussion in this article belongs to topical cosmetic application only. Succinic acid powder is a cosmetic ingredient and shall not be used for injection or oral consumption.

Xi'an Aoge Biotech Co., Ltd.

Xi'an Aoge Biotech Co., Ltd.

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Succinic Acid Gains Attention as an Ingredient for Differentiated Anti-Acne Products News Provided By Globalso October 22, 2026, 12:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing



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