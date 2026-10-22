WSI Leap Digital Offers Canadian Colleges And Universities A Complimentary Application Conversion Assessment

Improving College Enrolment Without Increasing Budget

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Initial Business Assessment helps Canadian post-secondary institutions improve application performance and trace where applicants leave before submitting.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WSI Leap Digital, a college digital marketing agency headquartered in Etobicoke, announced that its complimentary Initial Business Assessment (IBA) is open to Canadian colleges and universities focused on improving application performance without increasing acquisition spend. The agency serves institutions across Canada, with an in-market focus on the Greater Toronto Area, Mississauga, Oakville and Brampton.The assessment is intended for institutions planning 2027 intake cycles. It maps the full student journey, from first campaign contact to submitted application, and identifies the points where qualified applicants leave the process.Canadian institutions are managing enrollment decline in higher education alongside international study permit restrictions, a contracting domestic applicant pool and growing competition from trades programs and private providers. In this environment, many marketing and enrollment teams are reviewing how much each recruitment dollar produces in completed applications, not only how much traffic it generates.Leap Digital developed the IBA for institutions that have invested in paid search, social campaigns and search engine optimization but have not traced what happens after the click. The assessment concentrates on the conversion stage, where campaign spend either becomes an application or is lost.What the Assessment ReviewsThe IBA examines five points in the student journey:Program pages: whether content answers the questions applicants bring to the decision, including credential recognition, employment outcomes, cost and time to complete.Application entry: the number of steps required before the first field, clarity of documentation requirements, and whether progress is saved between sessions.Inquiry response: the time between a student's question and the institution's reply, and how closely the reply addresses the question asked.Landing pages: whether each page fulfils the promise made in the campaign that sent the student there.Mobile experience: how program pages and application entry points perform on the devices applicants use.What Institutions ReceiveEach participating institution receives four deliverables:A full audit of the student journey, from campaign contact to application submission.Program-level analysis of page content, application friction and inquiry response against conversion benchmarks.A prioritized roadmap of conversion improvements, aligned to existing budgets and enrollment goals.A measurement framework that connects each improvement to application volume and enrollment yield, so results can be tracked across the recruitment cycle.WSI Leap Digital's approach to improving application performance treats program pages, application systems and inquiry response as one connected process owned jointly by marketing, enrollment management, IT and academic leadership. The roadmap delivered through the IBA assigns each recommendation to the function responsible for it.“Most institutional marketing reviews stop at the campaign. The larger loss usually occurs after the click, on the program page, in the application, or in a slow reply to an inquiry,” said Domenic Ali, CEO of WSI Leap Digital.“Fixing those points first means every later dollar of campaign spend produces more applications.”Measurement and SequencingThe IBA recommends sequencing investment so that conversion infrastructure is addressed before acquisition budgets are increased. Adding spend to campaigns that send traffic to underperforming pages raises cost without raising completed applications. Correcting those pages first raises the return on every campaign that follows.The measurement framework included in the assessment covers program-level tracking from campaign click through application initiation, completion and enrollment confirmation. It also covers behavioural analysis on program pages and application entry points, structured testing of page content and application sequences, and attribution that links campaign sources to completed applications rather than to clicks or form submissions.Availability and Service AreasThe assessment is led by Leap Digital's education practice and carries no financial commitment. It is available to presidents, chairs, vice-presidents of enrollment and other executives responsible for 2027 recruitment planning at Canadian colleges and universities. Institutions in the Greater Toronto Area, Mississauga, Oakville and Brampton can arrange on-site working sessions with the assessment team. Institutions can request an assessment at .About WSI Leap DigitalLeap Digital is a boutique college digital marketing agency headquartered in Etobicoke, Ontario, and part of the WSI network, which operates in more than 80 countries. The agency serves clients across the Greater Toronto Area, Mississauga, Oakville and Brampton, and works with post-secondary institutions in Canada and the United States, aligning marketing investment with measurable enrollment outcomes through data-driven strategy, acquisition systems and conversion-focused execution. CEO Domenic Ali holds Business Strategy certification from MIT and has more than 20 years of experience advising institutional and corporate leadership teams.

Domenic Ali

Leap Digital

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WSI Leap Digital Offers Canadian Colleges and Universities a Complimentary Application Conversion Assessment News Provided By Leap Digital October 22, 2026, 12:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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