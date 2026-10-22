Cameroon: Military Cooperation In Douala : The Engineering Corps Enhances Expertise Against Nuclear, Radiological, Biological, And Chemical (CBRN) And Explosive Threats



The Specialized Instruction, Application, and Improvement Center of the Engineering Corps (CSIAP-GEN) in Douala recently hosted two specialized training sessions. These joint programs reflect the strength of the defense partnership between Cameroon and France. In total, around fifty Cameroonian service members refined their capabilities in countering unconventional threats and explosive hazards.

From September 28 to October 2, 2026, twenty personnel completed a specialized course on Nuclear, Radiological, Biological, and Chemical (CBRN) hazards. Led by French Army instructors, the session provided solid tactical and technical foundations, enhanced risk identification, and refined crisis management procedures. Particular emphasis was placed on mitigating risks associated with chemical improvised explosive devices. This foundational training paves the way for sustained cooperation, which remains vital for knowledge sharing and operational effectiveness.

Building on this momentum, thirty bomb disposal experts completed an advanced Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) course from September 23 to October 16, 2026. To meet the strategic need for highly skilled explosive ordnance disposal technicians, the Military Engineering Corps organized this month-long program in coordination with the Cameroonian and French armed forces.

Co-conducted by two Cameroonian and three French instructors, the curriculum progressed from advanced theory and practical drills with specialized equipment to field exercises using live explosives.

This dual training effort highlights the leadership's commitment to maintaining peak operational readiness, ensuring public safety, and tackling complex security threats in the field.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence, Cameroon.