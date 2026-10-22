Cameroon: Presentation Of The Legal Basic Knowledge Instructor's Guide For Third-Category Law Enforcement Forces

The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, hosted the official presentation and hand over ceremony of the Legal Basic Knowledge Instructor's Guide for Third-Category Law Enforcement Forces at the Hall of Acts of the Ministry of Defence, under the chairmanship of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Beti Assomo Joseph.



Present at the ceremony were the Secretaries of State respectively in charge of the National Gendarmerie and Ex-Servicemen and War Victims, the Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, the Secretary of State representing the Minister of Justice, the Head of the Regional Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross for Central Africa, senior military officers and civilian personnel of the Ministry of Defence.

The bilingual manual, entitled Basic Legal Knowledge Guide for the Land-Air-Sea Soldier, was produced by the Defence Headquarters and it's brief presentation was done by Colonel-Magistrate Asse Louis Marie, Legal Adviser to the Chief of Defence Staff. He subsequently handed it over to Major General Ebaka Hyppolite, Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, representing Lieutenant General Rene Claude Meka, Chief of Defence Staff, before a group photograph marked the end of the presentation sequence.

In his address, the Minister of Defence reiterated that the guide, previously presented on October 9, 2024, was designed to equip instructors with the necessary tools to integrate legal education into military training programmes.

It should be noted that the importance of legal knowledge in the discharge of military responsibilities, particularly in defending the nation, protecting citizens and preserving public order is vital. A sound understanding of the laws governing the use of force, human rights, military discipline and the conduct of operations remains essential to military professionalism.

The presentation of the instructor's guide therefore seeks to strengthen legal awareness among military personnel, promote respect for the law and ensure that the use of military authority remains within the applicable legal framework.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence, Cameroon.