Punjab Congress Criticises Govt For Concluding Assembly Session In Nine Minutes

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 22 (IANS) Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Pargat Singh on Thursday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for concluding the Assembly session in just nine minutes.

He said instead of answering questions on crucial issues, including the murder of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota, the state government chose to evade accountability and run away from the state Assembly.

Holding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann responsible for the deteriorating administrative situation and the state government's failures, Singh demanded his resignation.

Pargat Singh said there was no visible governance in the state.

"Government employees, computer teachers, Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) teachers and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) employees, along with people from various sections of society, were struggling for their rights. However, instead of resolving their grievances, the state government is looking for ways to avoid them."

He added that the AAP had made tall promises about governing Punjab, but the state was now witnessing administrative mismanagement and a clear lack of accountability.

He alleged that those who had been running Punjab from Delhi had now politically distanced themselves from the situation, but they could not escape responsibility for the damage caused to the state.

Pargat Singh said that once the Congress formed the government, accountability would be fixed for everyone responsible for harming Punjab's interests and doing injustice to its people.

He added that the number of people who may have to answer for their actions could be around 125 to 150, adding that no one would be spared.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Punjab, Pargat Singh said he welcomed Union Minister Shah in his capacity as the Home Minister.

However, he stressed that visits to Punjab and political rhetoric alone would not resolve the state's problems.

"The Central government must explain what concrete steps it had taken so far to curb the drug trade in Punjab and safeguard the state's interests."

The Punjab Congress President said if a demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe had been raised in the Jhota case, the Central government should consider it seriously and take appropriate action.

Questioning BJP's policies, Pargat Singh added that the Centre's role and accountability must be clearly established on all matters concerning Punjab's interests.