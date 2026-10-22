Moncton Cares Receives Feed NB's Better Together Bowl Award

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

MONCTON, NB, October 22, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Moncton Cares has received the 2026 Better Together Bowl Award from Feed NB / Nourrir NB, recognizing its collaborative approach to addressing food insecurity and supporting Greater Moncton's multicultural community.

Presented on October 15, the award honours Moncton Cares“for a team that proves collaboration is the secret ingredient to making a difference.”

Founded in 2022, Moncton Cares supports newcomers, refugees and vulnerable residents through its multicultural food bank, $5 meal program, language classes, wellness activities, cultural celebrations and volunteer opportunities.

Led by Ketan Raval, Founder and Executive Director, and supported by approximately 200 active volunteers, the organization brings together residents, businesses, donors and community partners to meet local needs and strengthen belonging.

Its multicultural food bank recognizes the importance of culturally appropriate food and dietary needs, helping families access support with dignity while maintaining connections to their traditions.

Beyond food assistance, Moncton Cares helps people build confidence, develop skills and participate in community life. Its multicultural programs encourage neighbours from different backgrounds to connect, share experiences and learn from one another.

The organization's multicultural catering social enterprise creates career-building opportunities for vulnerable community members. Proceeds support the multicultural food bank and $5 meal program, turning catering orders into direct community support.

For Ketan Raval and the Moncton Cares team, this recognition reflects the collective commitment of everyone who contributes time, resources and expertise. Moncton Cares thanks Feed NB and its community partners and welcomes new volunteers, donors and collaborators.

About Moncton Cares

Moncton Cares is a nonprofit serving Moncton, Dieppe, Riverview and surrounding communities through food security, education, wellness and multicultural programming. Its guiding values are Community. Connection. Collaboration.

Media Contact

Ketan Raval | Founder & Executive Director

monctoncares