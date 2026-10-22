Webasto Air Top Pro 25: A New, Exceptionally Quiet Parking Heater For Campers

Stockdorf, Germany – The new Webasto Air Top Pro 25 air heater was developed specifically for camping vehicles up to eight meters in length. With a maximum heating output of 2.5 kilowatts, it quickly warms the interior. Thanks to an extremely low partial-load setting, it operates very quietly during continuous heating. This eliminates the need for constant cycling on and off, significantly enhancing comfort-especially for a good night's sleep.

At the same time, the heater operates with exceptional efficiency, keeping electricity and fuel consumption to a minimum. It runs on diesel, gasoline, or HVO drawn directly from the vehicle's fuel tank. Compared to gas systems, this offers the advantage of fuel availability at any service station-even abroad.

The heater comes with standard automatic altitude adjustment for elevations up to 5,500 meters. It can also be combined with a Whale boiler for optional hot water heating. Both units can be mounted under the vehicle floor, saving valuable storage or interior space.

The air heater can be conveniently controlled via various interfaces, including the ThermoConnect app.

Now, nothing stands in the way of camping in autumn and winter.

Kontakt for the media

Webasto Group

Alice Röhler

Communications Manager

Phone: +49 89 8 57 94-5 26 62

E-mail: [email protected]