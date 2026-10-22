Sales Teams Are Making 10 Critical Linkedin Prospecting Mistakes That Could Be Costing Them Clients, Warns Maverrik

PLYMOUTH, UK – 22 October 2026 – Businesses investing in LinkedIn for B2B lead generation could be undermining their own sales performance by applying outdated prospecting techniques to social selling, according to LinkedIn training and social selling specialists Maverrik.

Drawing on more than a decade of experience working with sales teams, Maverrik has identified ten recurring mistakes that can prevent businesses from turning LinkedIn activity into meaningful sales opportunities.

From poorly structured prospecting processes and ineffective messaging to premature adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and sales automation, the findings highlight why simply increasing activity on LinkedIn does not necessarily translate into a stronger sales pipeline.

Dean Seddon, Founder and CEO of Maverrik and a LinkedIn and social selling expert, explains that one of the most significant challenges is the assumption that traditional sales techniques will deliver the same results on social platforms.

"Too many sales teams treat LinkedIn like another place to send cold emails. They invest in tools, increase their activity and then wonder why the pipeline isn't growing. The problem is often the process they've put around it."

The 10 LinkedIn Prospecting Mistakes Sales Teams Need to Avoid

Maverrik has highlighted ten areas where businesses frequently struggle to implement effective social selling strategies:

Treating social selling like cold calling or email outreach rather than a relationship-led approach.Introducing LinkedIn prospecting without securing buy-in from sales managers and senior decision-makers.Expecting salespeople to generate leads without a structured approach to connecting, engaging and converting prospects.Spending hours browsing LinkedIn without clear prospecting objectives or measurable outcomes.Failing to track and nurture early-stage prospects through tools such as LinkedIn Sales Navigator.Overlooking the importance of personal profiles in establishing credibility and communicating value to potential clients.Waiting until a sales opportunity arises rather than building relevant professional networks in advance.Missing opportunities to coordinate content, LinkedIn events and prospect engagement across both departments.Automating LinkedIn outreach before establishing which prospecting activities generate meaningful results.Replicating traditional cold email sequences rather than adapting communications to the conversational nature of LinkedIn. Why Traditional Sales Techniques Are Failing on LinkedIn

According to Maverrik, one of the most common causes of underperforming LinkedIn prospecting programmes is the failure to recognise that social selling requires different behaviours from traditional outbound sales.

While cold calling and email campaigns often prioritise immediate responses, successful social selling depends on developing familiarity, establishing relevance and building trust before introducing a sales conversation.

Businesses that apply aggressive outreach techniques too early risk losing prospects who may otherwise have been receptive to a more considered approach.

Maverrik recommends that organisations introduce a clearly defined social selling process, supported by leadership, practical training and measurable prospecting activities.

Rather than focusing exclusively on the number of connection requests or messages sent, sales teams should evaluate whether their activity is progressing relevant prospects towards meaningful business conversations.

AI and LinkedIn Automation Are Not a Substitute for Sales Strategy

The growing adoption of AI-powered sales tools presents another challenge for businesses attempting to scale their LinkedIn lead generation activities.

Although automation can improve efficiency, Maverrik warns that implementing these technologies before establishing an effective sales process can amplify existing problems.

"AI can make a good social selling process more efficient, but it won't fix a poor one," explains Dean.

"If you automate the wrong message or the wrong approach, you're simply scaling something that wasn't working in the first place. Sales teams need to understand how to generate conversations manually before looking at what technology can automate."

Maverrik advises businesses to establish successful manual prospecting methods before introducing AI tools, automated messaging or additional sales technology.

A More Strategic Approach to LinkedIn Lead Generation

For organisations seeking to improve their B2B sales performance, Maverrik recommends greater alignment between sales and marketing teams, improved LinkedIn profile optimisation and more structured use of LinkedIn Sales Navigator.

Creating relevant content, organising LinkedIn events and developing relationships with potential buyers before an immediate sales requirement arises can all contribute to a more effective prospecting strategy.

Businesses should also ensure that salespeople understand how to move prospects through the different stages of social selling, from the initial connection and engagement through to a qualified conversation and potential sale.

The central message, according to Maverrik, is that successful LinkedIn lead generation requires more than increased activity. It requires a repeatable process supported by the right training, leadership and tools.

The full article, 10 Big Social Selling Mistakes Sales Teams Make, is available at:



The article is also featured in Maverrik's Social Selling That Works podcast, hosted by Dean Seddon



About Dean Seddon

Dean Seddon is the Founder and CEO of Maverrik, specialising in LinkedIn training, social selling and B2B sales development.

With more than 15 years of experience as a trainer and coach, Dean has worked with organisations including Citi, KPMG, Mastercard and The Law Society, helping businesses develop more effective social selling strategies.

About Maverrik

Maverrik is a LinkedIn training and social selling consultancy specialising in LinkedIn prospecting, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, B2B lead generation and sales outreach.

Through training, coaching, consulting and corporate programmes, Maverrik helps sales professionals, marketing teams and business leaders develop the skills and strategies needed to build stronger pipelines and generate new business.

Maverrik's clients have generated more than £252 million in new business using its methods.

