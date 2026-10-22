Finn Partners Wins Expanded Belize Tourism Board Remit
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Finn Partners has been appointed by the Belize Tourism Board to lead a global rebrand spanning public relations, marketing and travel trade engagement across the US and Europe.
The appointment follows a competitive review and expands Finn's relationship with Belize, which it has represented in Europe for more than a decade. The expanded assignment brings the destination's US and European programs under a coordinated global strategy.
Finn will oversee work in the US, UK, Germany, Netherlands and France, including earned media, trade engagement, digital marketing and creative services.
The rebrand will focus on positioning Belize as a year-round sustainable tourism destination, moving beyond its traditional Blue and Green Seasons to highlight the country's reef-to-rainforest experiences, cultural diversity and luxury travel offerings.
“Belize has been one of our most cherished, long‐standing clients, and winning this global tender is especially meaningful,” said Debbie Flynn, global travel practice leader at Finn Partners.“After more than ten years working together, it is so rewarding to see that trust renewed and expanded. This new remit allows us to bring Europe into a more unified ecosystem with the U.S., unlocking even greater storytelling potential and ensuring Belize is positioned with consistency, creativity and purpose on the world stage.”
The appointment follows a competitive review and expands Finn's relationship with Belize, which it has represented in Europe for more than a decade. The expanded assignment brings the destination's US and European programs under a coordinated global strategy.
Finn will oversee work in the US, UK, Germany, Netherlands and France, including earned media, trade engagement, digital marketing and creative services.
The rebrand will focus on positioning Belize as a year-round sustainable tourism destination, moving beyond its traditional Blue and Green Seasons to highlight the country's reef-to-rainforest experiences, cultural diversity and luxury travel offerings.
“Belize has been one of our most cherished, long‐standing clients, and winning this global tender is especially meaningful,” said Debbie Flynn, global travel practice leader at Finn Partners.“After more than ten years working together, it is so rewarding to see that trust renewed and expanded. This new remit allows us to bring Europe into a more unified ecosystem with the U.S., unlocking even greater storytelling potential and ensuring Belize is positioned with consistency, creativity and purpose on the world stage.”
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