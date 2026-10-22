China Says ‘No Gray Area’ on Taiwan as Manila Slams Embassy
(MENAFN) China drew a hard line on Taiwan Thursday, rejecting any ambiguity just as the Philippines reaffirmed its One China Policy and rebuked the Chinese Embassy in Manila over its recent posts on social media.
“There’s no gray area on the Taiwan question,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news briefing in Beijing.
“The Philippines should uphold the one-China principle with concrete action, and external exchanges by China’s Taiwan region should be handled in strict accordance with the one-China principle,” Mao said.
The warning followed a Thursday statement from the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), which restated Manila’s commitment to the One China Policy, a stance rooted in the 1975 Philippines-China Joint Communique.
Manila’s diplomatic establishment stated: “we fully understand and respect the position of the Chinese Government that there is but one China and that Taiwan is an integral part of Chinese territory.”
“Throughout the years, the Philippines’ relevant regulations reflect the country’s unwavering implementation of its One China Policy,” the statement said.
But the DFA also took direct aim at the Chinese Embassy’s recent posts on social media, branding their tone and wording “escalatory and undiplomatic.”
Such posts “erode mutual trust and confidence” and weaken attempts to strengthen ties between the two countries, the DFA said.
The department urged foreign diplomats to show restraint and responsibility when making public remarks, especially online, and said the embassy’s messages ran counter to the long-running spirit of constructive engagement between Manila and Beijing.
Manila also put China on notice that it “reserves the right to take further diplomatic action as it deems necessary.”
China regards Taiwan as part of its territory, while Taipei has run its own government since 1949.
“There’s no gray area on the Taiwan question,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news briefing in Beijing.
“The Philippines should uphold the one-China principle with concrete action, and external exchanges by China’s Taiwan region should be handled in strict accordance with the one-China principle,” Mao said.
The warning followed a Thursday statement from the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), which restated Manila’s commitment to the One China Policy, a stance rooted in the 1975 Philippines-China Joint Communique.
Manila’s diplomatic establishment stated: “we fully understand and respect the position of the Chinese Government that there is but one China and that Taiwan is an integral part of Chinese territory.”
“Throughout the years, the Philippines’ relevant regulations reflect the country’s unwavering implementation of its One China Policy,” the statement said.
But the DFA also took direct aim at the Chinese Embassy’s recent posts on social media, branding their tone and wording “escalatory and undiplomatic.”
Such posts “erode mutual trust and confidence” and weaken attempts to strengthen ties between the two countries, the DFA said.
The department urged foreign diplomats to show restraint and responsibility when making public remarks, especially online, and said the embassy’s messages ran counter to the long-running spirit of constructive engagement between Manila and Beijing.
Manila also put China on notice that it “reserves the right to take further diplomatic action as it deems necessary.”
China regards Taiwan as part of its territory, while Taipei has run its own government since 1949.
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