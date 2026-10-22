James Simpson

Lecturer in Landscape Architecture, University of Sheffield

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I am a Lecturer in Landscape Architecture at the University of Sheffield, where my research and teaching focus on the relationships between built-environment design, everyday life and human experience. I hold a PhD in Landscape and Psychology, an MA with Distinction in Landscape Research, a Master of Landscape Architecture, and a First-Class BA (Hons) in Landscape Architecture with Planning, all from the University of Sheffield.

My research spans landscape architecture, urban design, housing and environmental psychology. I am particularly interested in how design intentions are translated through development and delivery, how residential environments accommodate diverse households and ways of living, and how people perceive and respond to the spatial and sensory qualities of built environments. My work aims to strengthen the relationship between environmental evidence and design decision-making.

–present Lecturer in Landscape Architecture, University of Sheffield

2018 University of Sheffield, PhD

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