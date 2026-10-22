

Researcher at the King's Centre for the Study of Intelligence, King's College London Postdoctoral Researcher, Swedish Defence University

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Elena Grossfeld is a researcher at the King's Centre for the Study of Intelligence, as well as a postdoctoral researcher at the Swedish Defence University in Stockholm. Elena is also a member of King's Intelligence and Security Group (KISG).

She recently completed her PhD in the Department of War Studies, King's College London (KCL). Her research interests are strategic culture of Russian/Soviet intelligence, Cold War, and information warfare.

Elena holds an MA in Intelligence and International Security from KCL, an MA in Linguistics from San Jose State University, and a BS in Mathematics with a minor in Russian Studies from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Having started her career as a software engineer and architect, she specialized in reliability and performance of systems powering the Internet and e-commerce before moving into cybersecurity, focusing on the areas of insider threat, cyber threat intelligence, and cryptocurrencies-related fraud investigations.

–present PhD candidate in the Department of War Studies, King's College London

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