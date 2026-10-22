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Damien Coyle

Damien Coyle


Date: 2026-10-22 08:08:35

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Director of the Institute for the Augmented Human, University of Bath
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Damien Coyle is professor of neurotechnology at Ulster University, a UKRI Turing AI Acceleration Fellow, and director of the Bath Institute for the Augmented Human at the University of Bath.

His research focuses on developing artificial intelligence methods to translate electrophysiological signals into control signals for brain–computer interface (BCI) neurotechnology. He leads large-scale clinical translation of neurotechnology with patients and end-users, including individuals with spinal cord injury, stroke, disorders of consciousness and post-traumatic stress disorder.

He is the founder and CEO of NeuroCONCISE Ltd (), an award-winning company developing AI-enabled wearable neurotechnology.

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  • –present Director of the Institute for the Augmented Human, University of Bath

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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