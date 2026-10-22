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Marta Wojciechowska

Marta Wojciechowska


Date: 2026-10-22 08:08:34

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Politics, King's College London
Profile Articles

Dr Marta Wojciechowska is a political theorist specialising in democracy, locality, and cities, with a particular focus on deliberative and participatory approaches. Her research brings together normative political theory, qualitative methods, and a public policy perspective. She is a Lecturer in Politics at King's College London.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Politics, King's College London
Education
  • 2020 London School of Economics, PhD in Politics

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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