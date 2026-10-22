Marta Wojciechowska
- Lecturer in Politics, King's College London
Dr Marta Wojciechowska is a political theorist specialising in democracy, locality, and cities, with a particular focus on deliberative and participatory approaches. Her research brings together normative political theory, qualitative methods, and a public policy perspective. She is a Lecturer in Politics at King's College London.Experience
- –present Lecturer in Politics, King's College London
- 2020 London School of Economics, PhD in Politics
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