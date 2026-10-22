Wrestling Federation And Sport Academy Launch Internship Program For Young Physiotherapists

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A presentation ceremony was held for young physiotherapists in the national wrestling teams.

The representatives of the Azerbaijan Sport Academy (ASA) and the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF)also attended the meeting.

The main topics of discussion during the meeting were establishing the collaboration format between coaches and physiotherapists, the role of trainees in the training process, operational principles, and properly defining expectations.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the young specialists would be involved in the training processes of the U-15, U-17, and U-20 national teams, and that their theoretical and practical knowledge would be enhanced.

As part of the program, students will benefit from the experience of professional colleagues working with the senior national teams.

As a result of this joint project implemented with ASA, for the first time, national teams across all age groups will be provided with physiotherapists.

It should be noted that students who distinguish themselves through activity and professionalism during the practical internship period are expected to be offered permanent employment in the future.