Germany Agrees To Extradite Azerbaijani Citizen To Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

An agreement has been reached to extradite Azerbaijani citizen Elmir Elkhan oglu Nuriyev to Azerbaijan following an appeal by the Prosecutor General's Office to Germany's Federal Office of Justice and negotiations held after the submission of the documents required under international procedures.

The Prosecutor General's Office press service reported the development.

According to the statement, there are reasonable grounds to suspect that Nuriyev committed fraud in a criminal case investigated by the Sumgayit City Police Department. He presented himself as a company director, deceived various individuals and abused their trust by falsely promising to renovate their apartments, thereby causing them significant financial losses.

A relevant decision was made to initiate criminal prosecution against him. After evading the investigation and going into hiding, he was placed on an international wanted list through Interpol's National Central Bureau. As a result of the measures taken, his whereabouts in Germany were established and he was detained.

Authorities are currently taking the necessary steps to bring Elmir Nuriyev back to Azerbaijan.

The Prosecutor General's Office stated that it would continue cooperating with the relevant authorities of foreign countries, including Interpol, to locate wanted individuals and secure their return to Azerbaijan.