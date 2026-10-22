Russian Forces Strike Market In Lozova, Casualties Reported
"At this time, preliminary information indicates that two people have been killed and 11 injured. Medical personnel, State Emergency Service units, and law enforcement officers are working at the scene," the post said.
As of 12:40, the number of injured had risen to 17.Read also: Russian drones attack settlement in Kharkiv region, killing two
"The number of people injured in the Russian strike on Lozova has risen to 17. Medical teams are providing assistance to everyone. Efforts to deal with the aftermath are ongoing at the scene," Syniehubov wrote.
As previously reported, Kharkiv and 11 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under Russian attack on October 21, leaving one person dead and 15 others injured.
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