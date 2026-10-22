Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
CTD DSP Imranuddin Among Four Police Personnel Martyred In Karak

CTD DSP Imranuddin Among Four Police Personnel Martyred In Karak


Date: 2026-10-22 08:07:37

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Four police personnel, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Imranuddin, were martyred in an exchange of fire between police and unidentified armed men in the Charpara area of Khurram Muhammad Zai in Karak.

Also Read: Four killed in firing incident in Malakand's Dargai

Those martyred also included Station House Officer (SHO) Afzal Awan, while the other two police personnel were identified as Amjad and Kazim.

According to police, a search and strike operation was launched in the Charpara area after receiving information. An exchange of fire took place between police and unidentified armed men during the operation.

MENAFN22102026000189011041ID1111849932


Tribal News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search