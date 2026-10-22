CTD DSP Imranuddin Among Four Police Personnel Martyred In Karak
Also Read: Four killed in firing incident in Malakand's Dargai
Those martyred also included Station House Officer (SHO) Afzal Awan, while the other two police personnel were identified as Amjad and Kazim.
According to police, a search and strike operation was launched in the Charpara area after receiving information. An exchange of fire took place between police and unidentified armed men during the operation.
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