ZINC Holds Training Bootcamp To Empower 26 Women In Entrepreneurship

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, 22 October (Petra)- As part of its commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs and enhancing their capabilities and skills in entrepreneurship, Zain Innovation Campus (ZINC) held the "From Idea to Entrepreneurship" training bootcamp, in collaboration with Arab Women on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the company on Thursday, the four-day bootcamp was held at ZINC's main branch at King Hussein Business Park and was delivered by entrepreneurship expert and consultant Nidal Qanadilo, with the participation of 26 women.

The program aimed to develop their entrepreneurial skills and strengthen their capabilities to establish, grow, and sustain their businesses.

The bootcamp focused on equipping participants with the practical knowledge and tools needed to transform an idea into a "viable" business.

On its scope, training covered ways to identify problems and develop products and services that address genuine market needs, as well as market-entry strategies, product pricing, distribution, marketing, and sales.

The activities also addressed financial management and funding, in addition to how to effectively pitch business ideas to investors.

The bootcamp brought together women at different stages of their entrepreneurial journeys. Some participants were considering launching new businesses, while others were in the process of establishing their ventures.

Several participants already owned existing businesses and were seeking to develop them and overcome the challenges they face, while others were navigating more than one stage of the entrepreneurial journey.

The participants' business ideas spanned a "diverse" range of sectors, including handicrafts, fashion, cosmetics, food, and educational, consulting, and marketing services.

The program placed particular emphasis on developing skills in marketing, financial management, planning, and market research, helping enhance participants' readiness to develop, scale, and sustain their businesses.

Additionally, training highlighted the importance of making informed decisions throughout the various stages of a business and responding flexibly to challenges and changes in the business environment, particularly amid the rapid developments taking place across the sector and the growing role of artificial intelligence technologies in facilitating product development.

The bootcamp incorporated real-life case studies from the region, enabling participants to analyze challenges, make their own decisions, and apply the knowledge they gained to their own ideas and businesses.

ZINC's organization of the bootcamp reflects its ongoing role in providing a supportive environment for learning, knowledge exchange, and entrepreneurial skills development, while offering spaces that host programs and initiatives aimed at empowering women and strengthening their participation in entrepreneurship and economic and social development.

These efforts contribute to supporting women entrepreneurs and helping them transform their ideas into businesses capable of achieving sustainable growth.

//Petra// AG