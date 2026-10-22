Police Announce Road Closures For Dead2red Race From Ghor Safi To Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced partial and full road closures along the approximately 200-kilometer route of the AYLA DEAD2RED cycling and running race on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 22 and 23, to ensure public safety and regulate traffic.

According to the PSD, partial closures in both directions will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, followed by full closures in both directions starting at 5 p.m. Roads will gradually reopen from 8 a.m. Friday, depending on the progress of the race and the completion of activities along the route.

The race will begin at the Arab Potash Company premises in Ghor Safi and pass through Ghor Fifa, Qreiqra, Risha, Rahma, Qatar, Bir Madhkur and Wadi Araba before reaching Aqaba's northern entrance. The route will then continue through the Aqaba Commission intersection and Farouq Street intersection, ending at the entrance to Ayla Resort.

The event, organized by Generations For Peace under the supervision of the Jordan Cycling Federation, will feature male and female competitors of various nationalities.

The PSD said its traffic and field personnel are prepared to secure the race route, escort participants, and implement measures to ensure their safety and maintain traffic flow. It urged motorists and residents to follow the instructions of public security personnel, cooperate with traffic authorities, and use alternative roads when necessary to ensure public safety and facilitate the event.

//Petra// AJ