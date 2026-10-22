GAM Participates In Beijing Forum On Swift Response To Public Complaints

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) –Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) took part in the "2026 Beijing Forum on Swift Response to Public Complaints." The forum, held recently in the Chinese capital, Beijing, under the theme: "Digital Intelligence Era and People's City," saw "broad" participation from representatives, experts, and administrative officials from across the globe.

According to a press statement, the GAM delegation, led by the Deputy City Manager for Administrative Affairs, Samira Dhiyat, and including the Head of the Emergency Center, Hamzeh Omoush, attended in response to an official invitation from the Beijing Municipal Government.

This participation reflects GAM's ongoing commitment to strengthening international cooperation, exchanging advanced expertise in urban governance, and exploring the latest digital applications and artificial intelligence technologies, designed to enhance city management and improve quality of public services provided to citizens.

Over the course of two days, participants discussed ways to foster cooperation to build a better future for cities that place the needs of their residents at the core of their operations in the digital age, as well as how to leverage modern technologies to create more efficient cities capable of rapid response.

The forum, held biennially, featured the presentation of specialized research findings on the immediate response to citizens' complaints and evaluation reports on municipal hotlines both globally and nationally, while showcasing exemplary models and case studies of urban governance.

The event highlighted the "pioneering" experience of the Beijing Citizen Service Hotline (12345).

Over the past 7 years, this service has handled approximately 200 million requests and complaints, achieving satisfaction rates exceeding 97% by leveraging artificial intelligence and big data analysis to facilitate direct coordination among government agencies and ensure the highly effective resolution of complaints.

The participation of the GAM's delegation in this forum follows an official visit to the municipality by a high-level delegation from the Beijing Municipal People's Government, led by Shen Binhua, Deputy Secretary-General of the Beijing Municipal People's Government.

During the visit, the delegation met with the head of the GAM Committee and the municipality's executive leadership.

The Chinese delegation gained firsthand insight into GAM's advanced Unified Call Center (102), a core system designed to address and respond to citizens' feedback and complaints regarding municipal services.

Operating around the clock, the GAM center integrates modern technology to receive and document inquiries, which are then immediately routed to the relevant field units for prompt and precise resolution, ensuring the "highest standards of service." //Petra// AG