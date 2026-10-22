King Receives Syria FM

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Oct. 22 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Thursday received Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani.

During the meeting, His Majesty reiterated Jordan's support for Syria's efforts to maintain its security, stability, and sovereignty over its territory, underscoring the Kingdom's rejection of Israeli attacks on Syrian territory.

The two sides underscored the strength of relations between the two countries and their peoples, and the need to build on these ties to expand cooperation in vital areas such as energy, transport, trade, and investment.

The meeting also touched on the need to step up efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region and safeguard the security and sovereignty of Arab states, as well as on overall developments in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.

//Petra// AO