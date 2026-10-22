ASE Down 0.65% On Thursday
Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) general index fell 0.65 percent to close at 4,139 points on Thursday, as the total trading value reached JD19.1 million.
A total of 7 million shares were traded through 6,709 transactions.
Of the 102 companies traded, 25 recorded share price gains, while 46 registered declines.
At the sectoral level, the industrial and financial indexes dropped 2.15 percentand 0.35 percent, respectively, while the services index slightly went down 0.27 percent.
//Petra// AO
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