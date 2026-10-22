Jordan's New School Timetables To Take Effect Early Next Month: Education Ministry
Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) –In a circular issued this Thursday, Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development has rolled out new school timetables, scheduled to take effect starting next Sunday, November 1.
According to a ministry statement, the new schedule breaks down guidelines. For single-shift schools, the morning assembly will begin at 7:45am and the first class will commence at 8:00am, as each class will last 45 minutes.
For double-shift schools, the morning shift will assemble at 7:45am and the first class will start at 8:00am.
As for the afternoon (second) shift, the assembly will begin at 12:30pm, and the first class will start at 12:45pm.
In both the morning and afternoon shifts, each class period will last 35 minutes, and the five-minute inter-class break will be eliminated.
//Petra// AG
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment