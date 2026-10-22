Jordan's New School Timetables To Take Effect Early Next Month: Education Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) –In a circular issued this Thursday, Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development has rolled out new school timetables, scheduled to take effect starting next Sunday, November 1.

According to a ministry statement, the new schedule breaks down guidelines. For single-shift schools, the morning assembly will begin at 7:45am and the first class will commence at 8:00am, as each class will last 45 minutes.

For double-shift schools, the morning shift will assemble at 7:45am and the first class will start at 8:00am.

As for the afternoon (second) shift, the assembly will begin at 12:30pm, and the first class will start at 12:45pm.

In both the morning and afternoon shifts, each class period will last 35 minutes, and the five-minute inter-class break will be eliminated.

//Petra// AG