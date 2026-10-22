Primior Releases Educational Brief On Real Estate Tokenization Infrastructure

MENAFN - GetNews)"Tokenization isn't just technology-it's a coordinated system of legal, financial, and operational infrastructure. Understanding how these pieces fit together is critical to executing real-world offerings successfully."Primior released an educational brief on real estate tokenization infrastructure, outlining costs, timelines, and the full lifecycle of bringing assets on-chain. The report explains legal structuring, compliance, and capital formation, positioning tokenization as a practical strategy for expanding investor access and raising capital.

IRVINE, CA – Oct. 22 - Primior Holdings Inc. (OTC: PTKN) has published a new educational brief titled“How to Tokenize Real Estate in 2026: Costs, Timeline, and Capital Raised,” providing a structured breakdown of the infrastructure required to bring real estate assets on-chain.

The release focuses on the operational and financial components behind tokenization, positioning the process as a practical capital-raising strategy rather than a purely theoretical concept. According to the brief, real estate tokenization converts ownership or economic rights into blockchain-based digital securities, typically structured through legal entities such as SPVs or LLCs that hold the underlying property.

Primior outlines the full lifecycle of a tokenization project, including legal structuring, technology deployment, investor onboarding, and capital formation. The firm emphasizes that tokenization is not a single step, but a coordinated infrastructure involving compliance frameworks, smart contracts, and distribution mechanisms designed to meet securities regulations.

The brief also highlights the cost and timeline considerations associated with launching a tokenized offering. Tokenization projects can involve multiple cost centers, including legal and regulatory compliance, platform development, asset due diligence, and investor marketing. Industry estimates suggest total project costs can reach several hundred thousand dollars depending on complexity and scale.

In addition to infrastructure, Primior addresses the growing role of tokenization in capital formation. By enabling fractional ownership, tokenized real estate allows sponsors to access a broader investor base and reduce traditional barriers to entry, while offering investors increased access to income-generating assets and diversified portfolios.

The company positions this educational release as part of a broader effort to clarify how tokenization functions in practice, particularly as the market continues to mature and attract institutional attention. Market projections cited by Primior indicate that tokenized real estate could grow into a multi-trillion-dollar segment over the next decade, reinforcing the importance of understanding the underlying infrastructure required to execute these offerings.

Primior's brief concludes that successful tokenization depends less on technology alone and more on the integration of legal, financial, and operational systems that align investor rights with real-world asset ownership.

The full educational brief is available on Primior's website.

About Primior

Founded in 2012, Primior is an investment firm focused on value investing across real estate, private equity, and public equity. The firm combines disciplined investment selection with integrated capabilities spanning asset management, development, capital formation, and digital ownership infrastructure through Gaia. Primior's mission is to identify, acquire, and support assets and businesses with strong fundamentals, durable cash-flow potential, and the ability to create long-term value through disciplined execution.

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