Primior Publishes New Guide On Capital Gains Tax Strategies For Real Estate Investors In 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)"Tax strategy is a core part of real estate investing. Investors who focus on after-tax returns and structure their deals accordingly are better positioned to preserve capital and grow long-term wealth."Primior released a 2026 guide on capital gains tax strategies for real estate investors, covering 1031 exchanges, Opportunity Zones, and installment sales. The article emphasizes the importance of tax planning to preserve capital and maximize after-tax returns in a rising market.

IRVINE, CA – Oct. 22 - Primior Holdings Inc. (OTC: PTKN) has released a new educational article titled“Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate: How Investors Reduce Taxes in 2026,” outlining key strategies investors are using to manage tax exposure and preserve capital in the current market environment.

The publication focuses on how capital gains taxes impact real estate investors and the growing importance of tax planning as property values and transaction volumes continue to rise. The report explains that capital gains taxes apply to profits from property sales, with long-term gains generally taxed at lower rates than short-term holdings, reinforcing the importance of strategic holding periods.

Primior's guide highlights several widely used tax strategies that allow investors to defer, reduce, or optimize capital gains liabilities. One of the primary strategies covered is the Section 1031 like-kind exchange, which allows investors to defer capital gains taxes by reinvesting proceeds into another qualifying property. This approach enables investors to preserve equity and continue compounding returns across multiple transactions.

The article also examines Opportunity Zone investments as a complementary strategy. By reinvesting capital gains into Qualified Opportunity Funds, investors can defer taxes and, in some cases, eliminate taxes on future appreciation if held long-term. These structures have gained renewed attention as legislative updates and program extensions continue to shape their long-term viability.

In addition, the guide outlines alternative approaches such as installment sales, which allow investors to spread taxable gains over multiple years, reducing immediate tax burdens and smoothing income recognition.

Primior positions the release as part of its broader effort to provide practical, investor-focused education as market conditions evolve. The firm emphasizes that tax strategy is becoming an increasingly critical component of real estate investing, particularly as investors look to maximize after-tax returns rather than focusing solely on appreciation.

The publication concludes that effective tax planning is not about avoiding taxes entirely, but about structuring investments in a way that preserves capital, improves flexibility, and supports long-term portfolio growth.

The full article is available on Primior's website.

About Primior

Founded in 2012, Primior is an investment firm focused on value investing across real estate, private equity, and public equity. The firm combines disciplined investment selection with integrated capabilities spanning asset management, development, capital formation, and digital ownership infrastructure through Gaia. Primior's mission is to identify, acquire, and support assets and businesses with strong fundamentals, durable cash-flow potential, and the ability to create long-term value through disciplined execution.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.