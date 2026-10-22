Azerbaijan Considers 300 MW Green Projects With Chinese Company (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A total of 300 MW green energy projects were discussed between Azerbaijan and the China Datang Overseas Investment company.

This was announced by the Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov on his X account.

“During our meeting with Zhao Yongli, Chairman of China Datang Overseas Investment, within the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor Forum, we discussed the 100 MW solar and 200 MW offshore wind energy projects, as well as opportunities for the company's participation in the Green Energy Corridor. We highly appreciate the company's interest in expanding its involvement in Azerbaijan's green energy transition and exploring new investment opportunities,” the post noted.

Azerbaijan is implementing large-scale projects to increase electricity production and diversify its energy system. In particular, the development of renewable energy sources is one of the main priorities of the country's energy strategy. Currently, major investment projects are underway in the country to build solar and wind power plants, with the participation of bp, Masdar, ACWA Power, China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment, SOCAR Green, and other partners. As a result of these projects, Azerbaijan's energy balance will be augmented by thousands of megawatts of new generating capacity in the coming years, which will reduce domestic demand for natural gas and increase gas exports.

According to Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, the implementation of these projects is expected to increase the share of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan's energy mix to approximately 43% by 2035.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan is implementing strategic projects aimed at establishing a new energy and investment platform between Central Asia and neighboring regions. According to him, one of the main initiatives is the“Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor” project.“The creation of the Trans-Caspian Energy Corridor, which will connect the power grids of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, is an integral part of our countries' strategic vision. This project also creates broad opportunities for the development of the Middle Corridor, which will serve as a green energy bridge between Europe, Asia, and China via the Caspian Sea,” Shahbazov emphasized.

The minister stated that the“Green Corridors Alliance” joint venture is already operating in Baku, coordinating feasibility studies funded by the Asian Development Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. In addition, intensive work is underway on the Caspian-Black Sea-European green energy corridor, as well as on the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe and Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria energy interconnections. Parviz Shahbazov stated that“green energy corridors are shaping the geo-economic map of the future” and that these initiatives will stimulate not only energy exports but also the development of digital communications, fiber-optic infrastructure, and regional economic cooperation.

As the director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy under the Ministry of Energy, Javid Abdullayev, said in an exclusive interview with Trend, the country is playing an increasingly important role in establishing a green energy bridge between Europe and Central Asia.

“Azerbaijan is no longer just an exporter of energy resources, but also one of the initiators of regional energy links and green energy corridors. The wind and solar energy projects currently underway will strengthen the country's energy security and significantly increase its electricity export capacity,” Javid Abdullayev emphasized.

According to him, initiatives such as harnessing the Caspian Sea's vast wind energy potential, building new power transmission lines, and establishing the“Caspian Sea–Black Sea–Europe” green energy corridor will further strengthen Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energy security.

“Green energy projects will provide the country with additional export revenues, optimize the domestic energy balance, reduce natural gas consumption, and direct more gas to foreign markets,” he added.