Tajikistan, China's CEEG Discuss Solar, Wind Power Buildout

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The leadership of the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan held a meeting with a delegation of China Electrical Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (CEEG) to discuss cooperation opportunities in the field of renewable energy sources (RES) on October 20, 2026, in Dushanbe, the Tajik Ministry of Energy and Water Resources reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed opportunities for cooperation in the field of renewable energy and the introduction of digital technologies in the energy sector.

They exchanged views on establishing cooperation in the construction of solar and wind power plants, as well as on the potential use of the company's electrical equipment at the country's energy facilities.

When discussing these issues, attention was paid to the possibilities of applying modern technologies to develop the energy infrastructure, improve the efficiency of facilities, and strengthen the reliability of electricity supply.

A separate part of the meeting was devoted to the digitalization of the energy sector. In this context, the company's capabilities in providing technological solutions to improve the management and control of power grid operations were considered.

Meanwhile, renewable energy accounts for a small but growing share of Tajikistan's power mix, with solar and wind seen as key to diversifying supply and reducing seasonal imbalances tied to hydropower. Improving grid management and reliability is a priority, especially in remote areas with weaker connectivity.

China Electrical Equipment Group Co., Ltd. specializes in power transmission and distribution equipment, substation automation, and digital grid solutions - technologies relevant to upgrading aging infrastructure and integrating variable renewables.