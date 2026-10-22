Precore Gold Strengthens Board And Management With Leading Mining And Capital Markets Executives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precore Gold Corp. (CSE: PRCG) (the "Company" or "Precore Gold") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Disipio to its Board of Directors and Christina Lalli as Vice President, Investor Relations to its management team.

Paul A. Dumas, Executive Chairman of Precore Gold, commented: "Andrew's mining-industry knowledge, capital-markets expertise and experience with some of the sector's most consequential transactions will be invaluable as we advance our exploration strategy and evaluate opportunities to create long-term shareholder value. Christina brings deep mining-sector experience and long-standing relationships across the Canadian, U.S. and European investment communities, and knows how to translate technical progress into a clear capital-markets story. Her experience will be instrumental in broadening Precore's market presence and strengthening shareholder engagement."

Andrew Disipio (Joining as Director)

Mr. Disipio is a Partner at Bennett Jones LLP, one of Canada's leading business law firms, where he serves as Head of its National Mining Practice, with a focus on M&A and capital markets transactions. Mr. Disipio is ranked in Chambers Global (International & Cross-Border) and Chambers Canada for Mining and in Lexpert for Corporate Finance & Securities and Mining. He was named a Lexpert Rising Star (Top 40 under 40) in 2025 and featured in the 2026 Lexpert Special Edition lists for Mining and Finance & M&A.

Throughout his career, Mr. Disipio has advised mining companies at every stage of their development: from formation and exploration through project development, production and strategic consolidation, having led some of the most high-profile M&A transactions in the Canadian mining industry.

Mr. Disipio holds a Master of Laws from Osgoode Hall Law School, a Juris Doctor (Cum Laude) from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Queen's University. He is called to the bar in Ontario and New York.

Mr. Disipio commented: "I am delighted to join Precore's Board at such an exciting stage in the Company's development. Having advised mining companies through every stage of growth, I see real potential in Precore's portfolio and its disciplined approach to exploration. I look forward to working with the Board and management to strengthen the Company's governance, support its capital-markets strategy and help position Precore to create long-term value for shareholders."

Christina Lalli (Joining as VP Investor Relations)

Ms. Lalli is a capital-markets and investor-relations executive with more than 20 years of experience, principally in the mining sector, and an extensive network of institutional investors, dealers, analysts and resource-focused investors across Canada, the United States and Europe.

Most recently, she was Vice President, Investor Relations of TRX Gold Corporation during a transformative period for its Buckreef Gold operation in Tanzania. She previously held senior investor-relations roles with Osisko Metals Incorporated and Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. and, earlier in her career, with the original Osisko Mining Corporation. Her experience spans precious metals, base metals and critical minerals, and companies ranging from early-stage explorers to emerging producers.

Ms. Lalli commented: "I am very pleased to join Precore Gold at an exciting stage in its development. With two highly prospective projects, an experienced team and a tightly held capital structure, Precore is a compelling junior exploration opportunity. I look forward to expanding the Company's visibility within the global mining-investment community and keeping shareholders informed as Precore advances its exploration objectives."

Ms. Lalli holds a Bachelor of Arts from Concordia University and a Graduate Diploma in Human Resources Management from McGill University, is a graduate of the Ivey School of Business Investor Relations program, holds the Certified Professional in Investor Relations designation and is a member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute.

About Precore Gold Corp.

Precore Gold is a Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on building a solid portfolio of exploration projects with strong gold discovery potential, in order to capture the strength of the gold market and to generate long-term shareholder returns. The Company is focused on its flagship properties, the Arikepay property in Arequipa, Peru and the Lac Big-Rush property in Chibougamau, Quebec. The Company plans to seize opportunities whereby promising properties are located in prolific mining camps, in politically stable jurisdictions, that contain important historical drilling results that have not seen any follow-up work in years. Precore Gold's mission is underpinned by diligent environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards.

For shareholder inquiries, please contact:

Paul A. Dumas, Executive Chairman

Email:...

Tel: 514-994-1069



Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the completion of the Second Tranche, future geological work or exploration programs, the potential positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to finance exploration programs and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.