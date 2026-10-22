Royal Farms Expands North Carolina Footprint With New Goldsboro Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Royal Farms Holds“Get Ready to ROFO” Soft Opening in Goldsboro, NC

Baltimore, MD, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms, the nationally recognized convenience store and gas station chain known for its World-Famous Chicken, freshly brewed coffee, and made-to-order meals, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location at 800 W. Grantham Street, Goldsboro, NC 27530, on November 19, 2026.

Ahead of the grand opening, Royal Farms will host a ticketed“Get Ready to ROFO” soft opening event on November 16 and 17, 2026, giving guests an opportunity to preview the new store, enjoy a complimentary meal from the event menu, and experience Royal Farms' signature service firsthand. Free tickets are available at:

“We're excited to continue growing in North Carolina and become part of the Goldsboro community,” said Staci Carr, District Leader at Royal Farms.“Whether guests stop in for fresh food, coffee, fuel, or everyday essentials, we look forward to providing a great experience and serving our neighbors for years to come.”

The new Goldsboro location will feature 14 fuel dispensers, including E-Free fuel, fresh made-to-order food, Royal Farms' World-Famous Chicken, freshly brewed coffee, grab-and-go favorites, and 24/7 service.

Guests can make the most of every visit by joining ROFO Rewards, Royal Farms' loyalty program that offers points on purchases, exclusive member offers, and fuel savings through ROFO Pay. Customers can learn more or register at or through the ROFO Rewards app.

Royal Farms is also hiring in North Carolina and offers competitive pay, opportunities for advancement, flexible schedules, health benefits, a 401(k) plan, and employee discounts. Interested applicants can learn more at .

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a leading convenience store chain with more than 300 locations across Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Since opening its first store in Baltimore in 1959, Royal Farms has built a reputation for fresh food, friendly service, and its World-Famous Chicken. For more information, visit .



CONTACT: Aliyah Atayee Royal Farms 4108890200...