EMXETF Launches Emerging Markets AI Mag 3 ETF, Targeting Three Companies Powering The AI Buildout

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Emerging Markets AI Mag 3 ETF provides focused exposure to TSMC, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix - three companies at the center of the advanced semiconductor and high-performance memory infrastructure supporting artificial intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMXETF, an ETF brand focused on providing targeted access to artificial intelligence opportunities across Emerging Markets, today announced the launch of the Emerging Markets AI Mag 3 ETF (NASDAQ: EMAG), an actively managed ETF designed to provide focused exposure to three companies that EMXETF believes sit at the foundation of the global AI infrastructure buildout: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

While much of the artificial intelligence investment story has centered on U.S. technology companies developing AI models, applications and platforms, EMAG focuses on the critical physical infrastructure beneath them. Every AI model, chatbot, data center and AI application ultimately depends on advanced semiconductors and high-performance memory - areas where these three Emerging Markets companies hold significant positions in the global supply chain.

“Investors have become very familiar with the Magnificent Seven* in the United States, but there is another group of companies playing an increasingly critical role in the AI transformation,” said Kevin T. Carter, Founder and CIO of EMXETF and EMQQ Global.“TSMC, Samsung and SK Hynix are supplying some of the essential building blocks that make modern AI possible. EMAG is designed to give investors a focused way to participate in this side of the AI opportunity.”

The EMAG ETF is built around the thesis that the next phase of AI growth will require enormous amounts of computing power, advanced semiconductors and high-performance memory.

Together, TSMC, Samsung and SK Hynix occupy critical positions in those supply chains. Their products are foundational to the GPUs, data centers and computing systems supporting today's rapidly expanding AI workloads.

The strategy provides investors with an alternative way to access the AI opportunity - focusing not on the companies building the most visible AI applications, but on the“picks and shovels” powering the underlying infrastructure.

“Emerging Markets are often viewed as beneficiaries of global technology growth,” Carter added.“But when you look beneath the surface of AI, you find that some of the world's most important technology infrastructure is being built by companies in Emerging Markets. EMAG is designed to capture that often-overlooked part of the AI story.”

EMAG is the latest ETF from EMXETF, which develops targeted investment strategies focused on artificial intelligence and technology opportunities across Emerging Markets.

About EMXETF

EMXETF was created to develop exchange-traded funds focused on artificial intelligence opportunities in Emerging Markets. The firm seeks to provide investors with targeted exposure to companies participating in the next generation of Emerging Markets innovation, spanning areas including semiconductors, memory, AI infrastructure, AI models, robotics and applications.

For more information and fund holdings, visit EMXETF.com/EMAG

*The Magnificent 7 refers to a group of seven dominant, high-performing U.S. technology and growth companies that heavily influence the global stock market.

Media Contact:

Chris Sullivan

Craft & Capital

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Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (833) 333-9383 or visit EMXETF.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Loss of principal is possible.

Artificial Intelligence Risk. Issuers engaged in artificial intelligence typically have high research and capital expenditures and, as a result, their profitability can vary widely, if they are profitable at all. The space in which they are engaged is highly competitive and issuers' products and services may become obsolete very quickly.

Foreign Securities Risk. Investments in non-U.S. securities involve risks that may not be present in U.S. securities. For example, investments in non-U.S. securities may be subject to risk of loss due to foreign currency fluctuations or to political or economic instability.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is“non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.

Holdings are subject to change.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.