Ignite Proteomics Enters Breast Cancer Research Collaboration With Leading Cancer Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research Will Apply Ignite's RPPA-Based Proteomic Test to Study Treatment Response and Resistance

GOLDEN, Colo., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ignite Proteomics, Inc. (“Ignite” or the“Company”), a precision oncology company focused on functional proteomics, today announced it is collaborating with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (“MSK”) to study protein signaling patterns associated with treatment response and resistance in advanced breast cancer.

Ignite will apply its reverse phase protein array (“RPPA”)-based proteomic test to tumor samples. The effort will evaluate proteomic and phosphoproteomic signatures that may help to refine patient stratification and inform future treatment strategies.

Genomic and transcriptomic testing can identify alterations in a tumor's DNA and RNA but cannot fully capture whether those alterations are translating into active protein signaling. Ignite's platform is designed to measure downstream protein activity directly, working from limited biopsy material.

“Many oncology therapies act directly on protein pathways. Our RPPA-based platform is designed to help characterize whether those pathways are active in a patient's tumor, which may provide important insight into treatment response, resistance and therapeutic strategies,” said Faith Zaslavsky, Ignite Proteomics President.“MSK is a global leader in translational oncology research, and we are honored to collaborate with the MSK team.”

Ignite's RPPA-based test is performed in the Company's CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory.

About Ignite Proteomics

Ignite Proteomics is a precision oncology company focused on functional proteomics and protein signaling analysis. The company's RPPA-based platform is designed to measure protein expression, phosphorylation and pathway activation from tumor tissue, with the goal of helping clinicians and researchers better understand treatment response, resistance biology and therapeutic target activity. Ignite operates a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory in Golden, Colorado. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Ignite's research collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the potential utility of Ignite's proteomic platform, the ability to identify biomarkers or protein signaling patterns associated with treatment response or resistance, and the potential application of such findings in future precision oncology strategies. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Ignite undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Raquel Cona

KCSA Strategic Communications

...