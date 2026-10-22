Callan JMB To Break Ground On IV Bag Manufacturing Facility Fully Funded By Non-Dilutive And Non-Interest-Bearing Third-Party Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The non-dilutive $16 million capital investment from a third party for Atlas Complex construction advances Callan JMB's pharmaceutical manufacturing strategy and strengthens its role in U.S. healthcare supply-chain preparedness

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the“Company”), a diversified preparedness, logistics, and critical-infrastructure company, today is providing shareholders with a timeline to break ground on an intravenous (IV) bag manufacturing and distribution facility at the Atlas Complex in Marion, Alabama. The $16 million facility will be fully funded by a third party through a non-dilutive, non-interest-bearing partnership.

The Company recently announced formal approval of blueprints for the construction and expects to break ground before the end of October. Once the construction is complete and the facility becomes fully operational, it is projected to generate $450 million in annual revenue, including $300 million from standard IV bags and $150 million from premixed drug IV bags.

The facility is planned within the Marion 9 Biomanufacturing Center at the Atlas Complex and demonstrates Callan JMB's previously announced pharmaceutical manufacturing initiative with Alabama State University. The blueprint approval significantly advanced the project and provided the design basis to break ground to construct a state-of-the-art facility combining automated production with quality-control and advanced distribution capabilities.

“Achieving blueprint approval was a critical milestone, and we are moving quickly to break ground and begin construction on the facility this month. This facility is backed fully by a third-party investment that will not add debt to Callan JMB's balance sheet nor is dilutive to Callan JMB shareholders. This project builds on our healthcare logistics and emergency-preparedness experience while supporting the strengthening of the United States (U.S.) domestic pharmaceutical production, enhancing U.S. supply chain resilience, and improving national security through medical preparedness,” said Wayne Williams, Callan JMB's Chief Executive Officer.

About Callan JMB Inc.

Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) is a diversified logistics, preparedness, and critical-infrastructure company supporting healthcare organizations, government agencies, and commercial partners. The Company provides fulfillment, warehousing, cold-chain logistics, monitoring, regulatory compliance, specialty packaging, and emergency-preparedness services designed to protect critical products, strengthen supply chains, and support continuity of operations. Through its businesses and strategic partnerships, Callan JMB is building a broader platform spanning healthcare and pharmaceutical logistics, domestic manufacturing, and critical electrical infrastructure. For more information, visit .

Investor Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

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212.896.1254

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

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About the Atlas Complex by Callan JMB

Atlas Complex by Callan JMB is a pharmaceutical, medical, and logistics campus located in Marion, Alabama. Designed to support U.S. pharmaceutical onshoring and strengthen domestic supply chains, the campus provides scalable infrastructure for pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC), research collaboration, workforce development, cold chain logistics, and domestic distribution within a single integrated environment.

Atlas Complex Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

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Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“project,”“prospects,”“outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as“will,”“should,”“would,”“may,” and“could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Registration Statement Under the Securities Act of 1933 on Form S-1, including but not limited to the discussion under“Risk Factors” therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at .