Lumanity Unveils AI-Enabled Intelligence Platform Engineered To Transform Value Demonstration Across The Lifecycle Of A Medicine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lumanity's Illuminator platform brings together expert orchestration, integrated intelligence and responsible AI to deliver the outcomes that matter most in life sciences commercialization

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Lumanity announced the launch of their Illuminator intelligence platform designed to transform how life sciences companies shape, demonstrate and deliver value across the medicine lifecycle, from early evidence planning through commercialization and post-launch optimization.

Representing the next evolution of Lumanity's technology and AI capabilities, Illuminator has been developed to address the often slow, costly and disconnected processes that can prevent promising therapies from reaching the patients who need them. The platform brings together Lumanity's AI-enabled capabilities with the expertise of its scientists and consultants to move beyond the current AI solutions that simply accelerate individual tasks.

Illuminator is an integrated, continuously improving platform with a living evidence backbone at its core that becomes sharper with every interaction and new piece of data. It was designed specifically for life sciences commercialization to support better decision-making, identify evidence gaps earlier, strengthen the case for value, and ultimately accelerate patient access to medicines.

“The application of AI-enabled tools in the life sciences industry is evolving – having a platform that allows users to produce results faster is useful, but it isn't enough. Today, after over three years of building, testing, and analyzing outputs, we are proud to deliver a platform that combines human expertise and technology to fundamentally improve value demonstration,” said Jon Williams, Chief Executive Officer, Lumanity.

He added:“We are focused on working with partners who adopt AI intentionally, and we're already seeing game changing results: regulatory and HTA submissions with a higher probability of success, substantially faster time to market, sustained market performance, and greater efficiency with less duplication of effort. Ultimately, we're using Illuminator to help our partners make better decisions earlier, demonstrate value more effectively and get the right medicines to patients sooner.”

Illuminator solutions are already being applied in client work: reducing the preparation time for Joint Clinical Assessment (JCA) submissions by as much as six months, developing target product profiles (TPPs) that are refined continuously as new information and HTA body requirements are surfaced, and creating living evidence generation plans that adjust automatically as new data are introduced.

Although launching today, Illuminator is the product of over three years of development with multiple solutions already in market and active pilots underway. Lumanity currently has more than 50 connected, AI-enabled solution concepts that are being refined, supported by a dedicated team of 40+ technology and application development experts working alongside more than 1100 scientists, consultants and communications experts globally.

Illuminator has been created around four core principles:



Expert orchestration: Lumanity experts direct AI from the outset, determining the right questions to ask and data to trust, and applying expert judgement to the outputs throughout the process.

Integrated intelligence: The platform brings together curated evidence from multiple sources, accumulated insights and linked workflows into a unified, continuously evolving foundation.

Trust architecture: Illuminator operates within Lumanity's ISO 42001-certified approach to AI management, providing rigorous governance, ethical oversight and transparent risk management. The platform produces outputs that meet regulatory, HTA and publication submission standards, with governance extending to FDA AI guidance, the EU AI Act and evolving publication standards. Modular, interoperable design: The platform is designed to evolve as fast as the AI landscape. It is built on interlocking components that can adapt and use a range of large language models and other technologies to suit the use case.



“Illuminator has been designed as a modular, interoperable platform that can evolve as rapidly as AI itself, enabling new models and capabilities to be introduced with the existing underlying foundation,” said Anthony Guethert, Chief Technology Officer, Lumanity.“By connecting evidence, insights and workflows, learning from one part of the medicine lifecycle can inform decisions elsewhere, while the platform can also integrate with proprietary data sources. Combined with expert direction and robust governance, this allows us to continue advancing the technology while maintaining the rigor and accountability our industry demands.”

Illuminator will continue to expand and evolve as Lumanity develops and deploys additional capabilities across the medicine lifecycle, with further announcements planned around individual solutions and applications of the platform.

For more information on Illuminator and how Lumanity is staying at the forefront of generative AI development and its application in healthcare, please visit Lumanity Illuminator – AI-enabled Intelligence Platform or contact us.

About Lumanity

Lumanity is a leading global strategic partner for biopharmaceutical companies, engineering breakthrough value to transform lives. We combine deep scientific, clinical, medical, regulatory, and commercial expertise with advanced technology and AI-driven tools to guide decisions and execution across the entire medicine value creation and demonstration journey. With 1,100 highly specialized experts conducting work in more than 50 countries, and offices in North America, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia, Lumanity serves leading pharmaceutical companies and more than 100 biotech companies worldwide. By integrating strategy, evidence, engagement, and technology, Lumanity accelerates and optimizes access to life-changing medicines. For more information, please visit lumanity.com and connect with Lumanity on X and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: CONTACT for Lumanity: Peter Marangos +1 445 244 2637 /...