Celularity Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Periodic Reporting Requirement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nasdaq closes reporting deficiency following filing of second-quarter 2026 Form 10-Q

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (“Celularity”), a longevity-focused regenerative and cellular medicine company, today announced that it received written confirmation from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that Celularity has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nasdaq's determination follows Celularity's October 20, 2026 filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2026. Nasdaq confirmed that the reporting deficiency matter is now closed.

As previously disclosed, on September 11, 2026, Nasdaq confirmed that Celularity had regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and the minimum market value of listed securities requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2), closing both matters. With today's notification, each of these three previously disclosed deficiency matters has been closed.

“We have repeatedly fallen short of our obligation to provide timely financial reporting, and I take responsibility for that,” said Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Celularity.“Our shareholders deserve better. With our filings now current, we must address the recurring delays. We have begun a process to overhaul our finance organization and establish the reporting discipline expected of a public company.”

“The need to strengthen the finance organization was clear when I invested in Celularity, and the late filings did not change my conviction in Celularity's science and commercial potential,” said Philip A. Barach, a recently appointed director and investor in Celularity.“The Board is working with Dr. Hariri to identify experienced finance professionals who can carry that work forward. Our focus is on building a team that can consistently meet ongoing financial reporting obligations as we aggressively pursue the opportunities ahead.”

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) is a longevity-focused regenerative and cellular medicine company developing and manufacturing allogeneic and autologous cell therapies derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity draws on the placenta's unique biology, immunologic properties and scalable availability to develop therapeutic solutions targeting fundamental mechanisms of aging and age-related disease. Its cellular therapy portfolio includes cenplacel-L, its investigational placenta-derived allogeneic cell therapy, and other investigational cellular therapies. Celularity is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, where it operates a purpose-built cGMP research and manufacturing facility supporting the development and manufacture of cellular therapies, advanced biomaterials and other longevity and wellness-focused products.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under applicable federal securities laws, including statements concerning Celularity's finance organization overhaul, expected improvements in financial reporting, ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, and execution of its regenerative longevity strategy. These statements reflect management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include Celularity's ability to implement organizational and reporting improvements, maintain sufficient resources to meet its reporting obligations, and satisfy continued listing requirements, together with other risks described in Celularity's SEC filings. Celularity undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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