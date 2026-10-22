Patriot Mobile And Front Row Motorsports Rally NASCAR Talladega Fans To Vote

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zane Smith's No. 38 Ford carries“Your Vote Matters,”“People Drive Change” and“Faith-Family-Vote” messages at the 2026 YellaWood 500

Lincoln, Ala., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Mobile and Front Row Motorsports are bringing a bold voting message to the high banks of Talladega. Zane Smith's No. 38 Patriot Mobile Ford Mustang Dark Horse will feature a special“Your Vote Matters - People Drive Change” paint scheme in the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 on October 25, 2026, encouraging every eligible American to exercise their right to vote.

During Talladega's October 23–25 race weekend, the patriotic design will put faith, family and civic responsibility front and center on one of NASCAR's biggest stages.

Faith, Family, Vote: A NASCAR Paint Scheme with a Purpose

The hood declares“Your Vote Matters” in bold letters above the rallying cry“People Drive Change.” A powerful American eagle and the Patriot Mobile logo sweep down the car's sides, while“Faith-Family-Vote” spans the rear spoiler.

At nearly 200 miles per hour, every lap becomes a rallying cry that America's future is decided by the citizens who show up.

At 2.66 miles, Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR's longest oval, famous for three-wide racing, last-lap drama and finishes decided by inches. With fans filling the grandstands and millions more watching at home, Patriot Mobile and Front Row Motorsports are bringing a powerful message to one of racing's biggest stages: voting is both a cherished right and a shared responsibility. People drive change and every vote matters.

“Voting is one of the greatest freedoms we have as Americans, and it's a duty we all share,” said Glenn Story, CEO of Patriot Mobile.“NASCAR fans love this country with everything they've got. We're proud to partner with Front Row Motorsports to remind them that their voice counts. People drive change, and that starts at the ballot box.”

“I'm excited to have Patriot Mobile back on board the No. 38 Ford Mustang at Talladega, especially with the message we have on the car,” said Zane Smith, driver of the No. 38 Patriot Mobile Ford.“We're so lucky as Americans to have the freedom to vote and make our voices heard, so it's important we take advantage of what so many have fought to defend for us. Talladega is an awesome experience as well, and the scheme we're bringing to the track is going to catch a lot of eyes!”

Make a Plan to Vote: Find Your State's Voting Information

Fans can visit the Patriot Mobile Nationwide Voter Information Map to find voting information for their state and prepare to participate in the 2026 elections.

Follow Zane Smith and the No. 38 Patriot Mobile Ford throughout Talladega race weekend, October 23–25, culminating in the YellaWood 500 on Sunday, October 25.

People drive change. Your vote matters.

About Patriot Mobile

Patriot Mobile is America's only Christian conservative wireless provider, offering higher priority premium nationwide coverage on dependable 4G and 5G networks with exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has provided a values-driven alternative by supporting organizations that defend our God-given rights and freedoms. Learn more at patriotmobile.com or call 972-PATRIOT.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media - X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

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Faith, Family, Vote

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